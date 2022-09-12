“Imagine Aretha Franklin as a den mother.”

That description of Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright comes from a 1990 Seattle Times story about her and her Total Experience Gospel Choir. A 1998 story dubbed her Seattle’s “First Lady of Gospel.” A 2018 story said, “Wright is a storyteller who sings with the gusto of a freedom fighter.”

Seattle now mourns the loss of this community powerhouse. Wright died Aug. 30 at age 78 after a lengthy illness.

Wright was known for the gospel choir she first launched at Franklin High School to bring underserved Black kids into music. It grew into a beloved communitywide, multi-generation choir. She helped build up kids, break down barriers and turn their lives around.

From the October day in 1964 when she arrived in Seattle from Texas, Wright was an agent of change, a resolute fighter for racial justice and equality.

“I looked around when I got off the bus and I said, ‘Where are the Black folks? Ain’t no Black folks here,’” she recalled in the “Remarkable People: Pat Wright” documentary 15 years ago. Seattle was like the South. White and Black folks didn’t mix, except on the job. Once the workday was over, the mixing was over.

When a bank hired her, Wright worked in the basement for two years before management had the gumption to elevate a Black woman to a teller position serving the public.

Advertising

It’s different now, she said in the documentary. A lot of mixed marriages. Mixed congregations in churches instead of all-white and all-Black. Yet Wright didn’t feel racism had improved in the Pacific Northwest; instead, racism became more subtle.

Her weapon to fight back was music. She brought people together, and taught Black history through song and movement. She opened people’s eyes here and beyond Seattle. The choir traveled to perform across the Cascades and eventually internationally.

During its 45 years of existence, the Total Experience Gospel Choir worked with a range of artists, including Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Dave Matthews, Barry Manilow and Heart.

A secular and sacred musician of supreme talent, Wright also was a popular soloist. She sang at Jimi Hendrix’s funeral. She sang for presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

She sang for the Seattle that she knew we could be.