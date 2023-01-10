Seattle City Hall, flush with tax revenues, is weighing whether to add even more to avert a self-created budgetary crisis.

Residents should be wary of elected leaders who see more taxes as the answer to any and every civic challenge.

Seattle taxes and spending are complex. Residents pay voter-approved property taxes for a variety of purposes, including low-income housing, preschool and transportation. Seattleites pay garbage and electricity bills, which generate almost $3 billion. Taxpayers contribute about $1.6 billion to the city’s General Fund, which pays for police, fire and other services. The top three General Fund revenue sources are business and occupation (B&O), retail sales and property taxes.

And then there are other council-approved taxes such as the sweetened beverage tax, short-term rental tax and — by far the biggest — the payroll expense tax, known as Jumpstart. All told, it adds up to a $7.4 billion budget.

A November report commissioned by the Downtown Seattle Association determined that over the past decade, Seattle’s General Fund and other taxes have grown much faster than the economy and population.

Since 2013, city of Seattle tax revenues grew by 94%, while employment grew by 19% and population increased by 22%. Seattle taxes far outpaced the Consumer Price Index, which rose 31% during this time.

Yet it seems Seattle is out of money. In each of the next four years, Seattle’s General Fund budget will likely come up more than $140 million short to maintain current spending.

Next month, Mayor Bruce Harrell will reconvene the Revenue Stabilization Work Group, formed last year.

The 14 local leaders and policy experts are charged with looking at the city budget and recommending ways to solidify finances. Is this a real conversation, or have council members already made up their minds? Here’s a clue: in 2021, the council voted 7-0 on a statement expressing its commitment to “identify options for making Seattle’s tax structure more equitable and generating new revenue. … ” (Alex Pedersen abstained, Kshama Sawant did not vote).

It’s tough to make the case that Seattle is facing a shortfall. If taxes generated by Jumpstart went to the General Fund, the problem would be solved. Instead, the council has shown it wants Jumpstart to fund only specific priorities. That is the wrong approach.

What’s more, there is little discussion about government performance. Think money solves all problems? A poll by Seattle Parks & Recreation last year showed residents gave the parks system worse grades every year since 2016 — after the department began spending more levy dollars.

“The city is spending more than ever. Trust is lower than it’s been in quite some time. And I think that’s a key inflection point for the city,” said Jon Scholes, CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association. “Where are the results, where’s the progress, now that we’ve given you record amounts of money?”

A robust review of city taxes is badly needed. So is a commitment to the highest stewardship standards of public dollars, and a recognition that City Hall’s seemingly insatiable appetite for more of its constituents’ money is simply unsustainable.