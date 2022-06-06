The city of Seattle’s dumbfounding need to cancel 200,000-plus parking tickets is much more troubling than a simple snafu that will deprive city coffers of up to $5 million. This windfall for scofflaws is a direct hit to city services because of a rash, performative decision.

This should be a cautionary lesson for officials in the perils of legislating under a half-baked plan. City leaders’ slapdash approach to redesigning the city’s public-safety apparatus in response to 2020’s demands for racial reckoning caused this expensive mistake. The result invalidated parking tickets written from Sept. 1 to April 5, for a cause with little, if any, meaningful effect beyond the bureaucracy.

Then-Mayor Jenny Durkan and all nine city council members approved moving the city’s Parking Enforcement Officers out of the Seattle Police Department in November 2020. The text of the legislation states that moving parking ticket-writers, 911 call dispatchers and other emergency services away from police would advance the goal of “providing alternatives to armed police officer response” for an overly broad range of public needs. Looping the unarmed people who hand out parking citations into this endeavor was symbolic tinkering. The same people still write the same tickets.

A council majority announced a knee-jerk commitment in July 2020 to cut the police budget by 50%. Scooting the parking enforcement officers around a few months later trimmed SPD’s numbers. But it offered little, if any, real-world improvement to the “effectiveness of the current way that community safety is provided in Seattle” — one of several goals stated within the ordinance. It added confusion.

The ordinance, written by council Public Safety Chair Lisa Herbold, said outright the parking officers would need to be sworn into special police commissions once they moved. Durkan’s administration and SPD never took care of that detail. The council failed to follow through with oversight. Voters should remember this costly error in the 2023 elections.

In the nearer term, city leaders — particularly Mayor Bruce Harrell, interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz and all nine council members — must become better attuned to the perils of structural changes in how a major city operates. Good governance requires a strong, detail-focused plan for managing transitions, not figuring it out as you go.

As painful as the budget hit from parking citation refunds will be for the city, Harrell made the correct call for the unforced error he inherited. His administration’s greater challenge is to prove it has learned from the mistake and is progressing toward lofty goals without such sloppy missteps.