As the city of Seattle continues to grow, affordable housing remains one of its biggest issues.

City officials should do all they can to help make living in Seattle possible for anyone who so desires.

That’s why the city should make changes to the Mandatory Housing Affordability program so that it truly lives up to its name.

The MHA program was created in 2016 as a way to provide more affordable housing units in the city. The program allows 27 neighborhoods to increase density by allowing developers to build bigger and taller complexes in exchange for setting aside some of the units as “affordable’’ for 75 years. If developers opt not to provide the affordable units, they must pay a penalty based on the square footage of the planned development.

The program has worked for the city and large developers who over the years have overwhelmingly opted to pay fees instead of providing lower-cost units. The city uses that money — $75 million in 2021 alone — to support affordable housing that attracts and keeps residents in a city that is outpricing so many.

But the program has had just the opposite results for some residents wanting to build on their own property, as described in a recent Seattle Times story. That’s what Anita and Vance Adams found when their two-year quest to build a four-plex next to their Central District home was met with a $77,000 tab. That is on top of the estimated $700,000 cost of building the units, a sum that has grown by nearly $100,000 since they began planning their dream family homestead.

The Adamses, who have filed a federal lawsuit, want to build on their existing lot to provide rent-free housing for their two young adult children and extended family. Having extended family live together is nothing new. Many cultures historically have had adult children, grandchildren and grandparents live under one roof. In the Adamses’ case, they would live on one city lot, continuing a family bond and creating generational wealth, something that historically has eluded many Black families like the Adamses, especially in Seattle.

Though MHA’s up-zoning program has provided funding for affordable housing, the city’s one-size-fits-all approach to its building codes needs tweaking.

Large developers build for profit and often can absorb the costs of MHA’s penalty fees by passing them on to future owners or renters. In addition, private residents don’t necessarily have the financial relationships with contractors and finance companies that large developers do.

Candidates for public office have over the years promised to bring fresh ideas to the table when it comes to affordable housing. And recently, through a simple vote, the Seattle City Council decided to continue to relax MHA regulations for developers by allowing them to bypass the design inspection step when getting their projects approved.

The same consideration should be afforded the countless other private individuals who want to make accommodations for their families by allowing for cost-free exemptions for personal use or owner-occupied dwellings.