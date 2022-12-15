About a year ago, this editorial board threw a spotlight on the troubles of Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood.

“To walk its streets is to viscerally experience neglect,” we wrote last December. “Centered a few blocks around 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, Little Saigon is beset with overflowing trash cans, litter, dirty sidewalks and open-air drug dealing.”

That got the attention of local officials, and Little Saigon has noticeably improved. But even more coordinated action is needed to preserve and enhance its cultural, economic and historic vitality.

So what’s happened in the last 12 months?

In January, a neighborhood cleanup provided an opportunity for more than 100 volunteers and local politicians to attack litter and graffiti, and highlight their shared commitment to turn around the beleaguered business district.

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a crime crackdown in the area called “Operation New Day.” King County Metro dismantled and moved a bus shelter that had devolved into an impromptu market of drugs and stolen goods. The Metropolitan King County Council gave $1 million to the Little Saigon Community Center.

Two financially teetering restaurants cited in last year’s editorial have since closed their doors: Hue Ky Mi Gia and Seven Stars Pepper Szechwan Restaurant. Viet Wah grocery store, a local landmark, also shuttered. Parking lots are still ringed with barbed wire-topped fences.

Crime and drugs continue, albeit less openly. Last week, King County prosecutors filed charges alleging two defendants sold fentanyl out of a Little Saigon grocery store parking lot and were paid with trafficked food stamps. The operation included the Seattle Police Department narcotics unit, Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Agriculture — underscoring that the troubles of Little Saigon are glowing bright on law enforcement’s radar screen.

But for Minh Đức Phạm Nguyễn it all seems too little, too late. The executive director of Helping Link, a social service agency dedicated to the Vietnamese community, is moving the nonprofit out of the neighborhood. She lost her lease, and her clients are frightened of visiting Little Saigon, for good reason, she said. Her office was broken into and robbed of computers and other equipment several times. Police never investigated.

Nguyễn said the on-street police presence has been intermittent, and she faults local leaders for not coming up with a comprehensive action plan for business development and public safety.

But another big problem is private-property owners who allow their buildings to fall into graffiti-covered disrepair, waiting for real estate values to rebound.

“They have the money to leave their buildings empty. They don’t have to invest in the neighborhood. They can wait until the market gets better,” she said. In fact, a 2021 economic study of Little Saigon noted that around 1,145 new housing units were built in the last few years, and “the area is rated as having high risk for displacement.”

Here is a dream for Little Saigon — a lively community hub that offers restaurants, housing, resources and services to the Vietnamese diaspora and others: A place where there are enough police for cops to walk a beat, and behavioral health specialists assist those in obvious need and distress.

With the King County Regional Homelessness Authority dedicated to finding permanent places for those living unsheltered downtown, it may also be time to close the Navigation Center on 12th Avenue South. The Navigation Center is a “low-barrier” shelter for high-needs individuals. A key component is “having as few rules and formal structure as possible.” Open drug use around the shelter is a common sight.

There is no single cause for Little Saigon’s challenges, and no one solution. The neighborhood represents a test case for whether it’s possible to turn around a troubled community, and whether the people who live and shop and visit there now will be part of its eventual rebirth. It will take an all-hands approach, now and in the months ahead.