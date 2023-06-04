Seattle is once again the fastest growing major city in the U.S. That makes this a good moment to step back, acknowledge what makes the place special and remember what must be protected as it surges forward into a new chapter.

Amid AI innovation, biotech companies and a world-class public university, do not forget the less industry-focused attributes, namely our parks. The national Trust for Public Lands counts 873 in Seattle, covering more than 6,000 acres. They include graceful shorelines, urban forests, sweeping vistas and genteel walkways wending toward an exotic-plant conservatory.

Hidden away from these high-profile destinations in a modest South Seattle neighborhood sits a quiet gem: Kubota Garden.

Nearby residents might dispute the word “hidden” because Kubota’s small parking lot is often full to overflowing. But because the 20-acre preserve is nestled within a residential enclave, rather than along a lake or bay, it’s easy to overlook.

That would be a mistake. At Kubota, visitors can stroll winding paths that lead over delicate curved bridges crossing musical streams. Along that route, they’ll gaze at abundant rhododendrons and Kasuga lanterns. In a mere 45 minutes, whatever stresses lie on the other side of the entry gate have eased.

Blessedly free of signs that chide against feeding the osprey that circle or the enormous koi swimming in Spring Pond, Kubota trusts its visitors to know better.

In many cities, a respite like this would charge admission, and that idea has been floated for Kubota. But for now, at least, the garden’s tranquillity remains free to all.

Access like that does not go unnoticed. The Trust for Public Land rates Seattle as having the 8th-best park system among the country’s 100 biggest cities, hailing us for being a place where 99% of residents, whether low-income or affluent, are within a 10-minute walk of natural beauty.

But rankings are in many ways antithetical to the essence of parks, which provide rare space in the buzz and rush of a day to stop measuring, comparing, racing toward the next big thing.

As Seattle confronts new questions about how best to reimagine and manage its post-pandemic future, balancing ever more urgent human needs with the attributes that make our city unique, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for every lawmaker to take a stroll through Kubota Garden.

“Words are merely ‘a finger pointing at the moon,’ and cannot be a substitute for experiencing firsthand all that the Garden offers,” wrote Charles Johnson in the foreword to “Spirited Stone: Lessons from Kubota’s Garden.” “Go there.”