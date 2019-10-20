This year’s election is critical for the city of Seattle.

Despite years of prosperity — leading to huge increases in tax revenue and city spending — City Hall is making slow progress on resolving chronic homelessness, public safety problems and the challenges of recent growth.

Seven of nine City Council seats are on the ballot, giving voters the chance to decide: Should Seattle continue to be governed by ideological politicians who aren’t good at solving problems, or is it time to elect solutions-oriented candidates, with experience getting things done in the real world?

This is not a choice between conservatives and liberals. None are conservative — all are progressive, left-leaning Democrats. The difference is that some will continue the status quo while others will bring change, new ideas and solutions.

Just 27% of likely Seattle voters think the current council is doing a “good” or “excellent” job, according to a recent Crosscut/Elway Poll. That’s worse than President Donald Trump, who had a 40.7% approval rating in a recent Gallup poll.

Ideological council members are good at spending other people’s money, but they’ve done a poor job fixing Seattle’s problems. It’s time for solutions-oriented candidates, not more of the same. Here are the choices:

District 1: Phil Tavel — solutions. Lisa Herbold — status quo.

District 2: Mark Solomon — solutions. Tammy Morales — status quo.

District 3: Egan Orion — solutions. Kshama Sawant — status quo.

District 4: Alex Pedersen — solutions. Shaun Scott — status quo.

District 5: Ann Davison Sattler — solutions. Debora Juarez — status quo.

District 6: Heidi Wills — solutions. Dan Strauss — status quo.

District 7: Jim Pugel — solutions. Andrew Lewis — status quo.

Don’t forget to vote by Nov. 5.