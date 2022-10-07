Elections matter and so does your vote.

This November’s general election is pivotal and will determine the control of both houses of Congress. Various commentators have predicted one or both could flip to Republican control.

Election ads and fliers are coming fast and furious this year, and The Seattle Times editorial board is here to help. Our members have interviewed dozens of candidates and made recommendations for some of the most important political jobs in the state. Among them, members of Congress, secretary of state and key state legislative races in central Puget Sound counties.

Your mail ballot should be returned and postmarked by Nov. 8. You may deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Agree or disagree with our recommendations, please be sure to vote.

Here are our endorsements so far, and check back as we add more candidates each day.

NATIONAL

U.S. CONGRESS, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Suzan Delbene, District 1 As chair of the moderate New Democrat Coalition, DelBene is a pragmatic leader who said voters want to see governance work again on issues that will determine the country’s future, including on reproductive health, voting rights, climate change and health care. Read full endorsement →

Rick Larsen, District 2 The pandemic exposed a host of inequities, including gaps in our health care system and labor, in access to broadband internet and lack of child care, Larsen said, and Congress must work on tackling these issues. Read full endorsement →

Derek Kilmer, District 6 Straightforward, good-faith governance deserves a bipartisan renaissance. Kilmer’s work has brought Congress closer to that ideal. Read full endorsement →

Pramila Jayapal, District 7 Jayapal deserves re-election to her fourth term. She is an effective voice for Northwest values and priorities. Read full endorsement →

Kim Schrier, District 8 Schrier deserves reelection for representing her district well, putting political partisanship aside and helping people navigate federal bureaucracies. Read full endorsement →

Adam Smith, District 9 Smith’s experience, ability and political strength as chair of the House Committee on Armed Services serve the state well. Read full endorsement →

Marilyn Strickland, District 10 The Tacoma Democrat has a deep knowledge of business, local government and the diverse needs of South Sound communities. Read full endorsement →

U.S. CONGRESS, SENATE

Patty Murray Voters should enthusiastically return Murray to the Senate. As her stature has grown, she is able to wield influence for Washington not seen since the days of the late Sens. Henry M. Jackson and Warren Magnusson. Read full endorsement →

STATE

SECRETARY OF STATE

Steve Hobbs Interim Secretary of State Hobbs has shown the leadership and wisdom to deserve two more years overseeing Washington’s elections and other statewide duties. Read full endorsement →

STATE SENATE

Marko Liias, District 21 The incumbent remains the better choice for voters because of his legislative experience, despite recent actions that give the editorial board pause. If re-elected, Liias said he will focus on bringing down the cost of living for Washingtonians and keep levy inequality from creeping back into the education system. Read full endorsement →

Claire Wilson, District 30 Wilson has focused on improving the lives of families and children. She sponsored the Fair Start for Kids Act, which helped make child care more accessible and affordable, and pushed for comprehensive, age-appropriate sexual health education in all public schools. Read full endorsement →

Chris Vance, District 31 With more than 20 years of experience in public policy, the former state Republican Party chair, who is running as an independent candidate, is the best choice for voters. Read full endorsement →

Jesse Salomon, District 32 Salomon brings a conscientious work ethic that has served 32nd district voters well on issues including housing policy and police reform. Read full endorsement →

Joe Nguyen, District 34 A champion of the underserved, he worked on legislation to modernize and increase access to basic needs programs, and he helped make historic investments in affordable housing and alleviating the homelessness crisis. Read full endorsement →

Javier Valdez, District 46 Voters should elect Valdez, who is seeking to move from his House Position 2 seat, for his experience and commitment to equity and common-sense gun laws. Read full endorsement →

Bill Boyce, District 47 Boyce’s deep public-service involvement in the communities of the 47th District make him the clear choice. Read full endorsement →

STATE HOUSE

Bill Ramos, Legislative District 5, Position 1 The Issaquah Democrat brings experience and deep knowledge of key issues. Read full endorsement →

David Hackney, Legislative District 11, Position 1 To improve air quality for his constituents, Hackney, a former Assistant United States Attorney, has made environmental justice a top priority. Read full endorsement →

Steve Bergquist, Legislative District 11, Position 2 During the 2022 session, Bergquist introduced bills to address school staffing shortages and make retirement benefits more secure for firefighters and law enforcement officers. Read full endorsement →

Strom Peterson, Legislative District 21, Position 1 A believer in the power of government to effect change, Peterson said he wants to continue addressing the inequities exposed and exacerbated by the pandemic. Read full endorsement →

Lillian Ortiz-Self, Legislative District 21, Position 2 Ortiz-Self has the proven ability to turn her authentic concerns about children’s lives into a deserved focal point for legislative policy and budgeting. Read full endorsement →

Jamila Taylor, Legislative District 30, Position 1 Taylor is a promising legislator who has earned a second term, becoming chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, helping craft the Legislature’s answer to the state Supreme Court decision that decriminalized drug possession and focusing on bills to support people with developmental disabilities. Read full endorsement →

Kristine Reeves, Legislative District 30, Position 2 Reeves has proved she is a strong advocate for her district and willing to stand up against her party for what she thinks is right. Read full endorsement →

Drew Stokesbary, Legislative District 31, Position 1 Over four terms in the Legislature, Stokesbary has been a strong, moderate voice speaking out for his constituents. He has proved himself an effective legislator and leader on budget issues. Read full endorsement →

Cindy Ryu, Legislative District 32, Position 1 As a legislator, Ryu brings a steady hand at the wheel that has been rewarded by her constituents for more than a decade. There is no reason for that to change. Read full endorsement →

Emily Alvarado, Legislative District 34, Position 1 Alvarado’s progressive values and experience in advancing housing, including permanent supportive housing to help people transition from chronic homelessness, make her the right choice. Read full endorsement →

Joe Fitzgibbon, 34th Legislative District, Position 2 Fitzgibbon has made climate change a signature issue, and played a leading role in substantive legislation, including a clean fuel standard, phasing out greenhouse gasses used in refrigeration, and improving permitting for clean energy projects. Read full endorsement →

Julia Reed for Legislative District 36, Position 1 Reed has made workforce development a focus, and wants to emphasize hiring people into manufacturing and maritime jobs. Read full endorsement →

Chipalo Street, Legislative District 37, Position 2 A Microsoft program manager, Street emphasizes expanding economic opportunity in the diverse district. He wants more technology education in schools, as well as more funding for vocational programs that lead to trade jobs. Read full endorsement →

Sam Low, Legislative District 39, Position 1 A fiscal conservative, Low wants to provide tax relief to state residents struggling with inflation as well as preserve farmland and open space. He offers a return to a credible, legislative problem-solving style. Read full endorsement →

Carolyn Eslick, Legislative District 39, Position 2 Eslick has taken a well-considered position as a Republican moderate, critical of high-spending Democratic policies and reactionary posturing within her own Republican party. Read full endorsement →

My-Linh Thai, Legislative District 41, Position 2 Thai is a thoughtful and compassionate lawmaker focused on meeting the needs of some of Washington’s most vulnerable residents. Read full endorsement →

April Berg, Legislative District 44, Position 2 Berg has proved herself a quick study on the finance, education and local government committees and worked across the aisle to pass legislation. She has earned her constituents’ support for a second term. Read full endorsement →

Larry Springer, Legislative District 45, Position 2 Springer is a small-business owner, a former elementary-school teacher and a lifelong Eastside resident who has devoted nearly three decades to public service. He is a policy wonk with a long institutional memory and a clear passion for the job. Read full endorsement →

Lelach Rave, Legislative District 46, Position 2 As a pediatrician and legislative committee chair for the American Academy of Pediatrics Washington Chapter, Rave has worked with lawmakers in both parties on behalf of the state’s children. Read full endorsement →

Debra Entenman, Legislative District 47, Position 1 Entenman is a dedicated public servant and staunch advocate for her district. Last year, she shepherded the bill to create an Office of Independent Investigation, an agency that aims to improve accountability and help rebuild trust in law enforcement. Read full endorsement →

Chris Stearns, Legislative District 47, Position 2 Stearns, the first Native American elected to the Auburn City Council, said he has spent his 30-year legal career representing Native American tribes and other vulnerable communities at the state and federal level, know-how that prepares him to stand up for his district. Read full endorsement →

SEATTLE MUNICIPAL COURT

Adam Eisenberg His work on effective interventions, particularly with domestic violence offenders, serves as a model for how best to balance public safety with second chances. Read full endorsement →

Damon Shadid Shadid has a history of focusing on the well-being of those in the system. He wants to develop a jail release tool kit to provide “high utilizers” in the court system with comprehensive services to keep them from reoffending. Read full endorsement →

KING COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Michael Finkle Finkle has the right temperament and experience for the job. Voters should retain him as District Court judge. Read full endorsement →