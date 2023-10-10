To help prepare you to vote in the Nov. 7 primary, The Seattle Times editorial board has interviewed candidates and made recommendations for some of the most important political jobs in the state. Among them are city and county councils, school boards and port, water, fire and hospital districts.

Since May, we have been interviewing candidates for local offices, so far including some on Seattle and Bellevue city councils, the King County Council and Port of Seattle Commission. In our endorsements, we explain our reasoning so readers can gauge for themselves if they agree. These recommendations are offered as something to consider as voters do their other homework.

If you mail your ballot, it must be postmarked by Nov. 7. If you deposit your ballot in an official drop box, it’s due by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Agree or disagree with our recommendations, please be sure to vote.

Here are our endorsements so far; check back, as we’ll add more candidates.

SEATTLE

CITY OF SEATTLE

Proposition 1, Property Tax Levy Renewal for Affordable Housing: Approve The challenges the Housing Levy seeks to fix are daunting. The King County Growth Management Planning Council estimates Seattle will need roughly 70,000 homes for those earning less than 80% of the region’s median income if Seattle is to meet its housing needs by 2044. About half of those must be for households with very low incomes. Read full endorsement →

Rob Saka, Council District 1 Saka is the best candidate for the job. Life experiences give him the compassion and understanding essential to be an effective legislator. He’s also willing to have uncomfortable conversations to break through the council’s dithering. Read full endorsement →

Tanya Woo, Council District 2 Woo grew up on Beacon Hill, works in the Chinatown International District and lives in the Rainier Valley. The community activist is best able to represent all of South Seattle’s different voices. Read full endorsement →

Joy Hollingsworth, Council District 3 Hollingsworth is a third-generation Seattleite born and raised in the Central District. She lists her top priorities as community and public safety, homelessness and small businesses. Read full endorsement →

Maritza Rivera, Council District 4 Currently serving as deputy director of the city’s Office of Arts & Culture, where she helps oversee an $18 million budget, Rivera has the experience, skills and values to be an immediate strength on the City Council. Read full endorsement →

Cathy Moore, Council District 5 It takes a strong advocate with insider experience to make the voices of Bitter Lake, Greenwood and Lake City residents heard. That skill set belongs to Moore. Read full endorsement →

Pete Hanning, Council District 6 Hanning, executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, has the experience, shared community values and connections to be an effective advocate for the district and a thoughtful, pragmatic lawmaker for the city. Read full endorsement →

Bob Kettle, Council District 7 Kettle, member of the West Precinct Advisory Council and former U.S. Navy officer, is the best choice for steady, responsible leadership in the district that includes downtown, Queen Anne and Magnolia. Read full endorsement →

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD

Debbie Carlsen, District 1 Carlsen offers an urgency to right the district’s financial ship and a full-throated call for greater community engagement. Read full endorsement →

Ben Gitenstein, District 3 Gitenstein shows an appetite for asking hard questions, much needed on a board mired in inertia, and conveys urgency about making real changes. Read full endorsement →

Gina Topp, District 6 Topp’s wider lens and valuable experience bringing people together on complex policy questions make her the best candidate. Read full endorsement →

PORT OF SEATTLE

Fred Felleman, Commissioner Position 5 Felleman, who founded the Port’s Energy and Sustainability Committee and serves as the commission’s tribal liaison, has the experience and knowledge to keep the Port’s economic engine humming. Read full endorsement →

BELLEVUE

CITY OF BELLEVUE

Mo Malakoutian, Position 3 Because of his seven years of planning commission experience and the emphasis he places on listening to all voices, Malakoutian would be a fresh and needed addition to the Bellevue City Council. Read full endorsement →

Janice Zahn, Position 5 Zahn was first elected in 2017 to a two-year term. She has depth of knowledge in issues such as homelessness and growth.Her background in civil engineering for the Port of Seattle informs decisions on transportation and planning. Read full endorsement →

BELLEVUE SCHOOL BOARD

Carolyn Watson, District 2 Bellevue is changing fast. Watson, despite being a longtime insider, possesses the necessary experience in both policy and personal history to represent it. Read full endorsement →

KING COUNTY

Julie Wise, King County Elections Director Since the 2020 elections, Wise has fought off voter intimidation efforts, answered thousands of calls and emails about election fraud, and worked to make sure voters can exercise their right with confidence in the election process. Read full endorsement →

METROPOLITAN KING COUNTY COUNCIL

Jorge Barón, Council District 4 As a former chief executive officer of the Northwest Immigration Rights Project, Barón brings executive experience and a needed connection with serving everyday people. Read full endorsement →