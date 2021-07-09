In these odd-year elections, voters decide on their elected leaders closest to home. Races for school board, city council and hospital districts, among many other local jurisdictions, are on the Aug. 3 primary ballot.

The Seattle Times editorial board is here to help. We have interviewed dozens of candidates since May, quizzing them on qualifications and what they hope to accomplish if elected, or returned to office. Here is Editorial Page Editor Kate Riley’s column on some of the editorial board’s considerations.

Below are some of our recommendations for Seattle mayor and City Council, Metropolitan King County Council and executive, Bellevue City Council, school board candidates and King County’s Best Starts for Kids ballot measure. Check back for more endorsements. And be sure to read the election coverage by the The Times news staff.

Agree or disagree, please vote, and deliver your ballot by mail or drop box early.

KING COUNTY

Dow Constantine, Executive The pandemic tested leaders at every level of government. Constantine showed he can be nimble, overseeing sudden policy pivots for county transportation, jail, parks, homeless shelters and numerous other areas. With that ordeal now fading, the county needs visionary work to address other crises. Read full endorsement →

KING COUNTY BALLOT MEASURE

Proposition No. 1 (Regular Property Tax Levy for Children, Youth, Families and Communities) Programs supported by Best Starts for Kids conducted 200,000 home visits to families with new children. They promoted a healthy environment and delivered essential items like food, diapers and car seats to 89,000 kids and families. Education, nutrition and homelessness also were top concerns. Best Starts has been a responsible manager of the funds the public entrusted it with. King County is better off for it. Read full endorsement →

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL

Sara Nelson, Council Position No. 9 Nelson knows how to craft municipal policy from nearly a decade working on the staff of former City Councilmember Richard Conlin. And she proved during the pandemic how strongly she values workers at her business, Fremont Brewing. Read full endorsement →

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD

Laura Marie Rivera, Director District No. 4 Rivera understands that Seattle Public Schools students have diverse post-graduation aspirations, and that it’s the district’s job to help prepare them for those futures. She is focused on the real-world impacts of board decisions on students and their families — a refreshing change. Read full endorsement →

Michelle Sarju, Director District No. 5 Sarju knows firsthand the school district’s strengths, shortcomings and quirks, having sent three Black children and several foster children to Seattle Public Schools. Her experience will be invaluable as the district tackles goals of an equitable education for all students. Read full endorsement →

BELLEVUE CITY COUNCIL

Dexter Borbe, Council Position No. 2 Borbe lacks government experience, but that is not unusual in a city-council race. He makes up for it with a solid professional résumé. He owns a small home health care business, is a former renewable energy executive and even worked for a time at Amazon. He will bring management skills and strategic thinking to the council. Read full endorsement →

BELLEVUE SCHOOL BOARD

Joyce Shui, Director District No. 3 Shui is an attorney, mother of four and founder of The Purple School bilingual education programs for infants and young children. She has a nuanced understanding of the factors leading to last year’s breakdown between the board, labor, parents and district leadership. Read full endorsement →