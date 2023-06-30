To help prepare you to vote in the Aug. 1 primary, The Seattle Times editorial board has interviewed candidates and made recommendations for some of the most important political jobs in the state. Among them, city and county councils, school boards and port, water, fire and hospital districts.

Your mail ballot should be returned and postmarked by Aug. 1. You may deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

And if you’re interested in how the editorial board makes its choices, read Editorial Page Editor Kate Riley’s recent column.

Agree or disagree with our recommendations, please be sure to vote.

Here are our endorsements so far, and check back as we add more candidates each day.

SEATTLE

CITY OF SEATTLE

Tanya Woo, Council District 2 Woo grew up on Beacon Hill, works in the Chinatown International District and lives in the Rainier Valley. The community activist is best able to represent all of South Seattle’s different voices. Read full endorsement →

Pete Hanning, Council District 6 Hanning, executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, has the experience, shared community values and connections to be an effective advocate for the district and a thoughtful, pragmatic lawmaker for the city. Read full endorsement →

Bob Kettle, Council District 7 Kettle, member of the West Precinct Advisory Council and former U.S. Navy officer, is the best choice for steady, responsible leadership in the district that includes downtown, Queen Anne and Magnolia. Read full endorsement →

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD

Ben Gitenstein, District No. 3 Gitenstein shows an appetite for asking hard questions, much needed on a board mired in inertia, and conveys urgency about making real changes. Read full endorsement →

PORT OF SEATTLE

Fred Felleman, Commissioner Position No. 5 Felleman, who founded the Port’s Energy and Sustainability Committee and serves as the commission’s tribal liaison, has the experience and knowledge to keep the Port’s economic engine humming. Read full endorsement →

KING COUNTY

METROPOLITAN KING COUNTY COUNCIL