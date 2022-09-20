If you were near Lake Union Sunday, you might have seen blurs of pink, rhythmically plying the blue waters in skinny craft from the Fremont Cut to the lake’s southern point to Gas Works Park.

The Power of Pink cannot be underestimated. At the 21st running of Seattle Row For The Cure, 614 rowers spread across 170 entries, raced and raised money. Add dozens more volunteers to pull off the event. Together, they exceeded their $100,000 fundraising goal for breast cancer research, education and care, including mammograms for people without insurance to pay for them. In addition to the national Susan G. Komen organization, the Seattle event partners with local providers: Breast Health Services at Providence-Swedish, Citrine Health and Carol Milgard Breast Center.

Row For The Cure founder Kathy Frederick was on hand for the event, including judging crews’ crazy pink costumes. A rowing enthusiast touched by a friend’s death from cancer, she founded Row for the Cure in 1993 in Portland. Rowers for the cure are back on the Willamette River Oct. 7 — one of a dozen U.S. events this year.

The Lake Union competition — with a 5,800-meter head race and a 1,000-meter sprint — was a triumphant return for the Seattle event, which had a two-year pandemic hiatus. Even the weather cooperated with sun and, as rowers would say, good water.

It’s not too late to give to this opportunity to help women in our own region. Go to: bit.ly/SeattleRFTC2022.