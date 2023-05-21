The outrage and protests resulting from the 2020 murder of George Floyd have subsided with lessons learned by many in Seattle and across the nation when it comes to racial injustices.

There’s another lesson that public officials and would-be officials in Seattle should have learned from that period — the Public Records Act is nothing to thumb your nose at.

Oftentimes, public officials either respect the Public Records Act or fear it. When it came to text messages early that summer, former Mayor Jenny Durkan and her team did neither. Thousands of messages were deleted from Durkan’s and other city officials’ phones. They have said the deletions were inadvertent.

The lack of transparency in failing to respond to public records requests has cost Seattle taxpayers at least $3 million in the form of a lawsuit settlement and legal costs from a whistleblower lawsuit related to the protest period. In 2021, city employees Stacy Irwin and Kimberly Ferreiro became whistleblowers when they complained about the mayor’s office mishandling records requests related to the city’s response to protests. In return, both employees said, they were retaliated against. The city settled the lawsuit for $2.3 million and paid more than $700,000 for lawyers to defend their actions.

Some of those requests were for Durkan’s text messages. It was later revealed that her messages, along with those of Police Chief Carmen Best and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, had been deleted, in violation of state law. The city’s Ethics and Elections Commission found that the mayor’s legal counsel had violated the state’s Public Records Act by excluding her texts from records requests, and she did so without informing the requesters that the messages no longer existed.

That summer’s protests had the police and fire departments running ragged between the protests downtown, the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) and the burning and eventual abandonment of the East Precinct. There were also deaths during the protests and lawsuits by business owners who claimed the city did little to protect their interests during CHOP’s three-week occupation of eight blocks.

The texts deletions hampered the city’s effort to defend itself in the lawsuits, resulting in a $3.6 million settlement with business owners and $600,000 in penalties for the deletion of the texts. The city also paid a $500,000 settlement in one of the deaths and $200,000 to settle a lawsuit by The Seattle Times over the missing text messages. Lost in the legal wrangling was any focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

At least two questions remain unanswered. What was it about the messages Durkan and her public safety leaders didn’t want the public to see? And was the lack of transparency worth it for the public officials?

Seattleites may never know the answer to the former. Best stepped down as chief. Durkan decided not to run for reelection. Scoggins remains as fire chief. The messages are unretrievable.

In the end, the Durkan administration’s shenanigans drained millions from the city coffers and damaged the trust in elected and appointed officials.