When Bruce Harrell becomes Seattle’s 57th mayor on Jan. 1, he will lead a municipal workforce of nearly 10,000 and oversee more than a dozen department directors.

But Harrell’s most important relationships will take place with those who work five floors below the mayor’s office in City Hall. The nine members of the Seattle City Council will be his partners, foils, collaborators and antagonists — sometimes all at once.

How Harrell navigates this political minefield could well determine whether he becomes the first mayor since Greg Nickels left office in 2009 to earn a second term.

The dynamic between Harrell and the council will set the center of gravity in city politics. For Seattleites tired of mounting problems and constant infighting, Harrell must do more than recalibrate, but create an atmosphere where the zero-sum game is replaced by mutual accomplishment.

Mayor Jenny Durkan leaves office with justifiable pride in how she handled the pandemic and her efforts to add more housing. Her relationship with the council — particularly around budgeting and public safety — will be remembered as one of the most fraught in recent memory.

That may have something do to with Durkan fitting into a pattern of Seattle mayors. Since Nickels, Seattle voters alternately elected mayors with political experience and neophytes. The mayors with no previous experience — Mike McGinn, Durkan — have one thing in common: They did not fulfill a second term.

Durkan did not have a well of local political knowledge and connections to tap into. When pandemic restrictions emptied government buildings in favor of video calls, her relationships with council members worsened.

“If you’re just meeting each other on Zoom in some of the most polarized and difficult circumstances, it’s really hard to get to that middle ground,” Durkan told the editorial board.

“Most things we were able to agree on,” she added. “But I think we saw that on public safety from the summer of 2020, when you had seven City Council members commit to defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50% out of the box, that set a tenor for those discussions that really made it unnavigable.”

One indicator of Durkan’s relationship with council is the number of measures she let go into effect without her signature, including ordinances restricting police crowd control weapons, the JumpStart Seattle excise tax on big businesses and rental rules, among others.

The simple political calculus: Durkan didn’t agree with council, but she couldn’t find the votes to sustain a veto override.

On Dec. 2, Durkan signed the city’s $7.1 billion budget for next year, even though council rejected her pleas for more police funding, and basically ignored her Civil Emergency Order to add more SPD retention and recruitment bonuses.

In recent years, council members took on more visible roles, from creating new taxes to awarding a $3 million no-bid contract identifying new city spending priorities. Later, the state auditor determined the council’s process to award the contract was “concerning.”

As all incoming mayors, Harrell vows to not fall in the same traps that bedeviled his predecessor. He comes into office with clear advantages — he is the first elected mayor since Norm Rice to have served on the council, and his 17 percentage point drubbing of outgoing Council President M. Lorena González in the November election gives him legitimate claim to a mandate.

He does not intend to let bills go unsigned.

“Just not signing legislation — to me that’s just a gesture,” Harrell told the editorial board recently. “I’ll work the relationships hard, even with the restraints of COVID. I don’t want to be put on my heels by the council, and I think they understand that. I will be much more aggressive in establishing a relationship with the City Council.”

Harrell said his administration will be structured to take an idea from concept, to implementation, to measurement. Homelessness in particular, he said, would be tracked to show progress more than simply the number of beds available or money spent.

SPD has crime dashboards, but still consensus on public safety remains elusive. Harrell supported Durkan’s failed efforts to add police dollars in the last council-approved budget.

“I made it clear that during their budget debates that I was not sure if they were hearing what the voters wanted, as they still continue to talk about a defund (police) narrative. The fact of the matter is that the people want effective public safety and they want more eyes on the ground from a public safety perspective. So I will have to convince them (council members) and impress upon them that that’s what the voters want. So I will be aggressive there.”

If Harrell is successful in charting a new direction in mayor-council relations, chances are the public won’t notice, at least not right away. Productive behind-the-scenes negotiations and cajoling create results without headline-grabbing conflict and dysfunction.

“The city wins when we’re not fighting publicly, and it’s very seductive to try to be one up on the other branch of government,” he said. “That’s the natural inclination, but it’s just not my preferred style.”

To be successful, Harrell must bend but not break — remain faithful to his principles but willing to compromise.

Much can be accomplished if Harrell manages to calm the waters, as new spending and strategies come online for housing and substance abuse treatment.

If the political currents continue to roil, Seattleites can expect open conflict between the executive and legislative branches in 2023, when seven of nine council members come up for reelection.