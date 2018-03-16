Seattle and other cities around the region must prepare for difficult budget decisions. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is doing the right thing with a cautious budget approach.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is smart to ask city departments to look for places to cut costs as she develops her first budget.

The City Council should support this effort to strengthen the financial standing of the Puget Sound region’s economic hub.

Cities of all sizes are likely to see revenue slow in the next few years, which will require them and their constituents to make difficult choices about how to maintain and increase services.

This may seem inconceivable in the Greater Seattle area, where the tech-fueled boom in office and housing construction continues. But there are signs that this boom is leveling off.

Despite a surge of apartment construction late last year, when 51,700 housing units were permitted, the February state economic forecast expects the pace to slow over the next five years. Job growth is expected “to decelerate gradually as the recovery matures,” it said.

This could make life tricky for state and local governments.

Recent growth means they’ll have to serve more people, even if they get less revenue from economic activity such as commercial construction.

Further tax increases are problematic, especially with the public feeling tax fatigue from the recent, massive investments the state is making in education and that the Puget Sound region made in Sound Transit.

This isn’t necessarily dire. It’s an opportunity for local governments to find ways to be more efficient and do more with less, like the private sector does when revenue dips. If done right, this process can lead to innovation and improvements that benefit organizations when growth returns.

It’s also good that local governments have time to prepare and avoid abrupt and severe changes down the road.

The city of Bellevue uses a thoughtful approach.

It annually produces a seven-year outlook to guide budget and spending decisions. A few years ago that model started showing weaker revenues, so the City Council directed the administration to start putting additional revenue into reserves.

Now, with spending expected to exceed revenues in 2021, the city has a cushion to cover its costs until 2023, City Manager Brad Miyake said. It still will face some difficult decisions about whether to increase taxes or cut costs, but there is time and flexibility.

“It’s controlling our expenses by not just increasing our expenditures when the economy is growing,” Miyake said, and putting aside revenues into a savings account.

Such prudence will be difficult in Seattle. Its new mayor faces a big-spending council and a long line of vocal special-interest groups with their hands out.

Durkan also has to address poor decisions City Hall made in the past to fund ongoing programs with one-time revenue sources.

Previous mayors also started the budget process by asking departments to find savings, Councilmember Lisa Herbold noted.

Let’s hope they aren’t a template. Last year’s request was for cuts of 0 to 2 percent, and the council ended up adopting a budget that increased spending by 3 percent. Seattle’s 2018 budget is 17.4 percent higher than in 2015.

Such spending growth is unsustainable. It jeopardizes Seattle’s ability to provide the range of services it needs to remain a world-class place to live, work, visit and start companies.

If anything, Durkan’s call for cost efficiencies to stabilize Seattle’s finances going forward was too modest. This is just common sense given the outlook most every city is facing in Washington, and it deserves community and City Council support.