The Seattle City Council lurched to the finish line and completed a $7.4 billion budget on Nov. 29, again bungling action on public safety.

This was the last budget legislation passed before seven of nine council members face voters next year.

Before we get to what was actually on the table and how council members are spinning it, here are a few facts.

By the end of the year, Seattle Police Department is expected to be down to only 962 in-service officers, compared to 1,290 at the beginning of 2020.

SPD will not hire the number of cops it once forecast, and more are leaving than expected.

So far this year, the North, South and Southwest precincts have utterly missed the department’s goal of median response times of 7 minutes or faster for Priority 1 calls such as robberies or gun shots. In 2019, four precincts met that goal. Only the North precinct failed that standard.

Priority 2 and 3 response times to calls that present no significant threat of physical harm increased across all precincts in the first two quarters of 2022 compared to the same period last year. SPD no longer responds to Priority 4 calls for nuisances and minor incidents such as a stolen bike.

The City of Seattle Charter states: “There shall be maintained adequate police protection in each district of the City.”

There were 97 shootings per 100,000 people in 2022, compared with only 38 in 2013 — a more than 300% increase, according to the Downtown Seattle Association’s review of SPD data.

At the same time, a recent poll by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce showed overwhelming public support for prioritizing police hires. About 76% of respondent who lived in South Seattle wanted more cops — a few percentage points higher than the north and center city. Unsurprisingly, residents in the south were also the least trusting of the City Council to reform SPD without endangering public safety.

Against this backdrop, council members Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss, Tammy Morales, Debora Juarez, Kshama Sawant and Teresa Mosqueda flouted the mayor’s request and voted to eliminate 80 unfilled SPD positions. Mayor Bruce Harrell wanted these positions to support his effort to rebuild the department to 1,450 officers.

The council also restricted using savings from unspent SPD salaries on police overtime, equipment and training. On the other hand, parking enforcement officers will return to SPD, a no-brainer for anyone interested in efficient municipal government.

In the end, council members Alex Pedersen and Sara Nelson voted against the budget, citing concerns about public safety funding. Sawant also opposed the budget, as she does every year.

In deliberations, Herbold chastised Pedersen and Nelson for creating a “false narrative” that hurt police recruitment, hiring and morale.

“It is very true that we have public safety challenges in the city. It’s a fact that crime is higher than in previous years. It’s a fact that we have significantly fewer police officers than before,” she said. “And it’s a fact that not a single officer was laid off as a result of these minor police reductions.”

To be clear: Herbold and the council majority permanently eliminated open police positions and reduced the size of the department. It is true the budget funds officer positions SPD expects to hire next year. But that is the bare minimum, and little comfort to residents and business owners who want to see marked future improvement.

The council, led by Budget Chair Mosqueda, all but ignored calls to stand behind the police department. And what was Harrell doing during these budget machinations? If he wanted the 80 cop positions, he should have publicly fought for them. Instead, he stayed largely out of the arena.

Since 2020, the City Council has floundered around public safety. Next year, the terms of seven council members will expire. Voters will have a chance to hear from candidates about their priorities.

For the incumbents, their stewardship of police funding will unquestionably take center stage. The legislative record will not be forgotten.