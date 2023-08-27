In this summer of heat, trees have gotten a lot of attention. Earlier this month, there was the successful effort to save Luma, a 200-year-old cedar threatened with removal in northeast Seattle to build single family homes and accessory dwelling units. Then came yet another study revealing how trees reduce temperatures in urban areas.

As voters consider their choices in November’s City Council elections, it’s worth repeating: Every incumbent on the ballot — Dan Strauss, Andrew Lewis, Tammy Morales — approved a tree-cutting ordinance last May, even after receiving hundreds of emails asking them to delay until they had more time to consider the consequences of their decision.

The city’s Urban Forestry Commission, created to advise on such legislation, was ignored when it asked for a delay. So was the Beacon Hill Council, which was concerned about heat islands, flooding and pollution in a community of 40,000 residents who live in a “tree desert in vulnerable south Seattle,” according to its letter to the City Council.

With that in mind, Beacon Hill residents should be skeptical when Morales, who represents South Seattle, recently posted on social media: “I’ve known about the risks of growing urban cores w/o greenery. But we CAN and absolutely should keep and add greenery as we build.”

Builders figured prominently in the legislative process that produced the tree ordinance, according to an in-depth report by InvestigateWest. The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties was intimately involved in drafting various provisions. That itself is not inherently bad, but when tree advocates say they were shut out of negotiations and the odds were stacked against them, residents have every right to wonder about the future of green Seattle.

Mayor Bruce Harrell did not hold a ceremony when he signed the ordinance, but on June 1, the Master Builders handed out awards to those who helped pass it, according to InvestigateWest.

If balance was truly achieved, tree protection advocates would also be celebrating. That they are not speaks volumes. Voters who care about Seattle’s greenery should take note and cast a wary eye on politicians who say they value trees but act otherwise.