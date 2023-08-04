When the state Legislature finally passed a law on misdemeanor drug use in May, treatment was front and center. Jail was part of the package, but only as a last resort. Including consequences ensured those with substance-use disorders who do not or cannot accept help are not simply left on the streets to suffer and die.

For various reasons, many Seattle elected leaders have struggled with this concept. In June, an ordinance proposed by Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen, and Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, would simply have adopted state law. It failed when Councilmember Andrew Lewis unexpectedly changed his previous support and joined four others to vote against it.

The chaos at council forced Mayor Bruce Harrell to pick up the pieces and try again. But, this being Seattle, nothing is easy. His proposal unveiled last Monday adds an extra layer on when police can intervene. Whether that will create a more progressive drug use policy or become a self-laid minefield of competing political priorities that harms rather than helps remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, drug use continues openly, as do the tragic consequences. From July 3-30, there were 363 incidents of people overdosing in Seattle, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, 378 people died from overdoses in the city — an increase of 87% from the same period the year before.

Harrell’s proposed ordinance adopts state law but adds a new twist. It states that cops can make arrests for public use and possession of a controlled substance only if someone presents a “threat of harm to others.”

Which begs the question: If this standard were adopted, couldn’t a defense attorney argue their client may have been openly using drugs but not bothering anyone, so the arrest was bogus because the “threat” threshold was never reached? How is “harm” gauged? How would the law be enforced equally?

Advertising

Harrell’s legislation specifically addresses the scenario of a user who does not pose a threat of harm to others. In this case, the officer is directed to “make a reasonable attempt” to talk to the person or coordinate some kind of alternative to arrest. Given ongoing police staffing shortages and the inability of several precincts to respond to the most pressing emergency calls in a timely manner, it is unclear how much time cops will spend offering treatment services.

Another question: Could officers be vulnerable to complaints by arrested drug users who say they were only posing a threat of harm to themselves and not threatening others?

Harrell’s office says all this will be made clear to officers in a subsequent Executive Order and police departmental policy directives after the council votes on the new ordinance, expected to be heard in the Public Safety & Human Services Committee on Aug. 14. The full council could potentially vote on a final package the following day.

For its part, the Seattle Police Officers Guild posted a supportive message on social media: “We look forward to working collaboratively with the city to develop a training program on this ordinance in order to guide our officers in its proper enforcement.” The Guild and the city of Seattle are currently engaged in contract negotiations.

It should be noted that King County leaders directed that people arrested for misdemeanor drug crimes will not be booked into jail. Nonetheless, there is still value in adopting state law. Officers could make an arrest, take an individual to a precinct and call an outreach worker to set up services and treatment.

Creating compassionate, effective strategies to combat the massive public health threat caused by fentanyl has proved difficult at every layer of government. It took state lawmakers a special session to finally pass a law that emphasizes treatment but includes consequences for noncompliance.

State law makes no distinction between drug users who present a “threat of harm to others” and those who are a “threat of harm to self.” That is Harrell’s invention. If the goal of the state law is to get people into treatment, these extra Seattle-only restrictions mean drug users considered a threat only to themselves would continue to wrestle with addiction largely on their own. That hardly seems a laudable or progressive goal.

Despite the desire to pass something, anything that resolves the agonizing drug use policy debate, council ought to delve deeply into Harrell’s proposal. A quick legislative victory should be a lower priority than making sure Seattle does everything possible to create a humane, effective legal strategy that reduces the terrible toll of addiction.