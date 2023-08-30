As the Seattle City Council contemplates a slew of new taxes to bridge projected overspending in the hundreds of millions of dollars, it is worth considering the word “austerity.”

To hear some council members tell it, new revenues are needed as General Fund expenses are expected to outpace revenue to the tune of $221 million in 2025 and an additional $207 million in 2026. Anything else, they say — including trimming city expenses — should be considered “austerity,” a crippling economic blow to the average Seattleite.

A report by a work group convened to study new revenues determined that 85% of projected expense growth is due to higher labor costs.

What hasn’t been discussed so far is this: As of Aug. 16, the City of Seattle has 14,006 active employees, and approximately 6,320 of them have a base salary of at least $100,000 or more. That’s before overtime, which can add tens of thousands of dollars — and in rare cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The average salary in Seattle is $75,594, according to ZipRecruiter, an online job board.

Any move that would seek to bring the city’s payroll expenses under control by touching salaries is a non-starter, according to several council members. Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said in a news release: “New revenue is critical to creating a resilient economy and avoiding an all-austerity budget, which we know harms families, businesses, and slows growth.”

Advertising

Councilmember Lisa Herbold chimed in during an Aug. 10 City Hall briefing. She contended that holding the line on payroll expenses equates to austerity, something that would hurt the average person. “This idea that living within our means is not austerity I think is extremely flawed. If our decision to not look at new revenue results in economic hardship for people, then that is austerity budgeting.”

All this begs the question: Would getting control of General Fund spending impact everyday people or primarily the public employees who make more than $100,000 annually?

When it comes to budgets, the word “austerity” is largely associated with Greece and its economic hardships after the 2008 financial meltdown. Greece had borrowed too much, and its global lenders wanted the nation to get its house in order. Painful tax increases and spending cuts — including to pensions — led to riots in the streets.

Greece eventually emerged from its darkest troubles, but the word “austerity” has come to mean government cuts that hurt more than help.

For Seattle’s budget planners, it should be noted how Greece got into its mess. Part of the reason was ballooning salaries of public employees.

That’s something to consider as Seattle’s labor contracts are renewed and the City Council debates which new taxes it prefers best to pay for them.