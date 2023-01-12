Seattle and San Francisco have always had an uneasy relationship, siblings warily eyeing each other up and down the West Coast.

We’re too alike to lay down any serious disrespect about out-of-control housing prices and tech bros and glaring income inequality. What can be said about one can just as easily be leveled against the other.

This all changes when it comes to football. Since the Seahawks moved from the AFC to the NFC in 2002, the 49ers have been our foil, the opponent we most enjoy beating.

But as these two teams face off on Saturday, the trash talking catches in our collective throats. In this hot-and-cold season, there were great moments. But the 9-8 Seahawks sometimes had a way of making bad teams look like Super Bowl contenders. We barely beat the injury-hobbled Los Angeles Rams in overtime on the last game of the season just to get to this first playoff round.

Let’s face it, maybe the most exciting Seahawks game this year was the Detroit Lions thrilling victory last week over the Green Bay Packers that kept Seattle’s championship dreams alive.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have the distinction of, well, being a very good team.

So we will leave the bravado aside and put our hopes on a miracle. There is precedence, after all.

Back in 2011, the Seahawks improbably made the playoffs with a losing 7-9 record. The Super Bowl defending champs New Orleans Saints came to town. Earlier in that season, the Saints had trounced the Seahawks 34-19.

The outcome for that playoff game 12 years ago seemed preordained. Until Beast Quake set seismographs twitching and jaws dropping.

Beast Quake was of course the name of Marshawn Lynch’s epic, tackle-repelling run that ended with him leaping backward into the end zone. Truly, breathtaking.

The crowd noise and foot-stomping registered as a small tremor at a seismic station located at the stadium. The Seahawks lost the following week but what did it matter. A legend was born.

So, Seahawks fans may be moderating their expectations for Saturday’s game. Beating the 49ers would be especially gratifying. But barring that, how about a feat of athletic prowess so tremendous it becomes a cultural touchstone, or at least a can-you-believe-it moment that will take us to summer training camp.

Go ‘Hawks!