The next time you go to Costco and notice customers buying huge flats of instant soup or towering boxes of breakfast bars, know there’s a good chance that they’re teachers. Whether in elementary or high schools, many educators prepare for the start of school by stocking up on snacks for their students — even those who don’t work in buildings officially designated “low-income.” Because kids in need are everywhere.

Jennifer Cowan, who teaches second grade, routinely spends $400 out of pocket each year on snacks, just to make sure that her students aren’t so distracted by hunger that they can’t focus on lessons.

Rich Stephens, a high school basketball coach, has become expert at identifying signs of hunger in kids because he knows teenagers are unlikely to ask for help. Every month he reloads his desk drawers with instant soup to hand out.

“It’s a pride thing,” Stephens said. “They’re never going to tell you, ‘Coach, I need to eat.’ But there’s more kids than we might think who don’t have as much as they need.”

Like most educators, neither Cowan nor Stephens ask for recognition, or even reimbursement. “This, to me, is nothing,” said Cowan. “It’s for my students.”

For a quarter-century, readers of The Seattle Times have also pitched in, raising money through the newspaper’s annual school-supply fundraising drive so that strapped families are not saddled with start-of-the-school-year expenses that can easily top $100.

Since The Times’ school-supply fundraising drive started in 1999, readers have donated more than $1 million, every penny of which goes to Hopelink, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness. The three organizations then purchase school supplies and backpacks for children in need. This year’s effort kicked off on July 4, and has so far raised $18,465.

With school districts across the region facing dire budget cuts, the money collected this year is likely to have extra impact. Let’s keep it going.

The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com. The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in Need, a registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.