Fall term will be challenging for every K-12 family, regardless of wealth or circumstances. Imagine the academic hurdles that will be faced by students who don’t have a permanent place to live.

That’s where organizations like the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness come in. Seattle Times readers can support their work and the work of other partners through The Seattle Times editorial board’s annual school-supply drive.

For more than two decades, the annual drive has collected readers’ donations between the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Every penny goes to our three partners: Hopelink, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, which distributes the supplies to more than a dozen member organizations through Project Cool.

Project Cool expects to reach about 1,200 K-12 students this year, distributing books, flash drives and backpacks full of school supplies.

It is an important part of the coalition’s work making sure parents and other stakeholders know about educational rights and resources, including the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) emergency food benefit. The one-time payment helps families with children who qualify for free- and reduced-price school meals to buy groceries while school is not in session, and the benefit has been extended until Sept. 11, executive director Alison Eisinger said.

“We know how important it is for the kids to get supplies and feel positive about school,” Eisinger said. “And at the same time, we know this is going to be an incredibly hard year.”

Help us ensure the most help for kids who need it to start school with the tools for learning.

HOW TO HELP: The easiest way to donate is online at st.news/schoolsupplydrive2020. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111. Email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com.