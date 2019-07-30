From her family’s space in a south King County transitional housing program one recent morning, Minetta Keys talked of the hard reversal that had overtaken her life. Her story shows how precious every resource can be for families in dire straits.

A couple of years ago, she fled a troubled domestic situation with her four school-age children. They went homeless for months, until YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish helped find them living space and basic necessities. Keys, 42, was a nurse but is now unable to work due to chronic back issues. She spoke wistfully of her lost career helping special-needs children.

“I was not able to do what I ordinarily love to do,” she said.

Providing for her own children remains a struggle, she said. Last year, the YWCA helped, providing her children with backpacks filled with school supplies.

“It really helped me out a lot. I was not able to provide for my kids,” she said. “My kids were very happy and satisfied.”

At a cost that can run into the hundreds of dollars, families in dire financial straits can be overwhelmed trying to send children with even the essentials of learning — the pencils, notebooks, folders and backpacks needed for an education to help break the cycle of poverty.

Keys said her children will seek YWCA-provided backpacks of school supplies again this fall. She has a kindergartner and children in grades 4, 11 and 12; each has a supply list longer than she can easily pay for. Back in her working life, she was on the other end of this equation, she said.

“I was one of those people who donated,” Keys said, “so I can understand. It’s a good feeling to help people.”

A YWCA spokeswoman said about 2,000 backpacks will be handed out to children in similar situations this year.

For 20 summers, The Seattle Times’ annual school-supply campaign has been a way to get help to struggling families in King and Snohomish counties. In addition to the YWCA, 100% of readers’ donations are passed along to the Coalition on Homelessness and Hopelink to buy supplies to fill backpacks.

In this year’s campaign, readers have contributed more than $42,000 toward a goal of raising $110,000 by Labor Day. Preparations to hand out backpacks are already evident at the YWCA Willows Center in Rainier Valley, where Keys is among the clients. Boxes of notebooks and dental supplies sat ready to be stuffed into backpacks and handed out to schoolchildren to help get the school year off to a good start.

“Families come and they don’t have anything,” said Debra Monroe, YWCA’s King County Housing Services director. “You see a big smile on their faces just to have a new backpack. … A lot of them come in with absolutely nothing. That’s just a relief to them.”

HELP BUY SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Give online; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com; or send checks to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111