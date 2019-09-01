The wonderful generosity readers have shown in this year’s Seattle Times school-supply drive is near our goal of raising $110,000 between July 4 and Labor Day. Expressed through donations ranging from $5 to $10,000, this largesse will enable thousands of students to start class with the pride of being fully prepared.

Readers’ donations is sent to Hopelink, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness to provide backpacks full of classroom essentials to students from families experiencing homelessness or financial difficulties.

The benefits of equitable education unfold across decades, from a better-educated workforce to an informed and engaged electorate. Dozens of the readers who generously invested in Puget Sound’s future included notes about their reasons. Here is a small sampling:

“Having spent 44 years teaching children, I understand the hardships of families. I used my own finances then as I will now; they are all our children,” wrote one donor, age 90.

“Thank you for continuing to think about the children in our community — we appreciate the opportunity to contribute to this effort every year.”

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to help and encourage homeless children.”

“Thank you for keeping this wonderful school-supply drive going year after year! All those smiling faces because of it!!”

