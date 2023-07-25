The Puget Sound region has grown dramatically since 1999, when The Seattle Times editorial board began fundraising to help cover the cost of school supplies for children enduring financial hardship.

Twenty-four years later, prices of those essentials are nearly twice as high as they were then, so while the first day of school is always an exciting time for kids, it can be increasingly stressful for parents.

The pool of donors to The Times’ annual school-supply fundraising drive has also expanded. Contributions made this year have come from a retired schoolteacher who cannot forget the look of stress on the faces of small children in need and members of the Sisters of Providence Sophia Community in West Seattle.

Every dime from the campaign goes to three local organizations — Hopelink, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness — which use the money raised to purchase backpacks, stuff them full of new school supplies and give them to children in elementary through high school.

Lori Bugaj, a coordinator of the YWCA’s school-supply drive, said that for families living in emergency shelters, financial fallout from the pandemic continues to linger, including for those who have moved into permanent supportive housing. “We think of providing school supplies at the beginning of the school year,” she wrote in an email, “but student needs continue beyond the first day of school.”

This year’s fundraising drive kicked off July 4, and has so far collected $33,360 from 164 donations — an average of about $200 per donation.

Gifts of any size help, and school starts soon. The first day back in Kent is less than a month away. In the Bellevue, Seattle and Northshore districts — all of which also have students served by the fundraising drive — school starts the first week of September.

The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com. The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in Need, a registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.