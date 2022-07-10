With inflation at 40-year highs, many families in the Puget Sound area are struggling to keep food on the table and gas in the tank — never mind paying for annual expenses like back-to-school supplies.

You can help ease the burden for families in King and Snohomish counties by donating to The Seattle Times editorial board’s annual school-supply drive.

Consumers across the region are feeling the uncomfortable pinch of inflation. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.6% between May 2021 and May 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was the largest 12-month increase since 1981. The cost of many essentials has risen even higher in that same period: Food at home was up nearly 12%. Gas prices were up nearly 50%. Energy costs up nearly 35%.

To cope, shoppers of all income levels are looking for sales, switching to less expensive products or doing without, according to a recent National Retail Federation survey. But what about lower-income households that already were operating on thin margins before prices began to skyrocket?

In that same survey, 72% of respondents from households earning less than $25,000 a year reported that they are dipping into their savings or going into debt just to cover basic expenses. Seattle Times readers’ donations help ease the financial burden, enabling community partners to supply families in need with school essentials for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

These cash donations allow partners, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish, Hopelink and Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, to buy in bulk and tailor backpacks to student need.

Your generosity has helped a generation of students walk through school doors each fall ready and able to learn. That steadfast support has never been more important.

The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in Need, a registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization. The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com.