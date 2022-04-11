Affordable reproductive health and family planning resources shouldn’t be controversial, but in recent years these vital services have become collateral damage in the culture wars.

That’s why U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s effort to restore federal Title X family planning funding is so important. Until abortion opponents tire of using the grant program as proxy in their fight against safe, legal abortion, it will take champions like Murray to protect funding for low-income women’s access to contraception, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, cancer screenings and other care.

Last week, Murray, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, announced $4.5 million in new Title X funding for Washington. It is a welcome infusion of federal assistance three years after political interference led the state to temporarily withdraw from the federal grant program.

Although Title X money has never been used to fund abortion, in February 2019 then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting clinics receiving federal Title X funding from referring patients to or sharing office space with abortion providers. In response, Gov. Jay Inslee directed the state Department of Health to decline the funding, which then accounted for one-third of the state’s family-planning budget, serving nearly 100,000 women across the state.

Washington rejoined the Title X network after President Joe Biden ended the restrictions last October. But that doesn’t mean the fight is over. Thirty-three Republican senators, including Jim Risch and Mike Crapo of Idaho, filed a joint resolution last month attempting to reinstate the Trump-era restrictions.

“This isn’t going away,” Murray said. “This is a fight for our generation.”

With abortion rights under siege in red states across the country, supporting sexual health education and pregnancy prevention is more important than ever. Society benefits when low-income women can access the tools to control whether and when to have children. And women’s health should not be dependent on political whims.