Magic.

That’s what Russell Wilson brought to Seattle in his 10 seasons, and that’s the void his departure has left the Seahawks to fill. This page will let the sports department debate the pros and cons of the team’s decision on the gridiron, but Wilson’s legacy in the community is stellar, and he will be missed.

His weekly visits to Seattle Children’s Hospital are legendary, beginning in his 2012 rookie season when Wilson didn’t attract much attention in the hallways and patient rooms. Eventually, the hospital created Blue Tuesdays in his honor, and his high-fives were often the highlight of the week.

When the NFL selected Wilson as its 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, the league noted his Why Not You Foundation, which is dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty. He and his wife, Ciara, donated to hunger-relief organizations and educational initiatives.

Focusing on football so intensely, Wilson occasionally came across as one-dimensional or overly scripted. But you have to hand it to him: He has no record of pratfalls or embarrassments. Having grown up in Richmond, Virginia, he represented his adopted city well. He has a proven winner’s natural bravado, which made him a little different than the rest of us — maybe in a good way.

Some Seattle sports figures were well past their prime when they left the scene. Some came to Seattle to finish off what was left of their careers. Wilson’s longevity is of course unknown, but it’s safe to say there are a lot of happy people in Denver, his next stop.

Wilson will no doubt leave the Seahawks a different team. He will also wave goodbye to a city that appreciated his discipline, commitment, and willingness to embrace this community and make it better.

Russell, we’ll see you down the road. And thanks.

Go Hawks.