In the race for Seattle City Council District 1, Rob Saka has a long list of public service efforts and has raised the most money from the greatest number of people — with 62% of his contributions from $100-$199. He is by far the better candidate and has the sole endorsement of the 34th District Democrats.

But to hear his opponent Maren Costa tell it, MAGA Republicans are out to get her.

Don’t believe it.

Costa is one of a handful of council hopefuls on the far end of the progressive left who are pushing the narrative that former President Donald Trump cares about Seattle elections and his supporters are threatening democracy. She posted on social media: “Big biz Trump donors trying to buy Seattle elections again.”

Besides falsely raising MAGA red flags, there are good reasons why voters should be concerned about Costa. When asked at a debate how she would relate to people with low incomes, she cited her résumé as an Amazon executive: “The whole job of a user experience designer is to listen, empathize, understand, walk in the shoes of, and then invent solutions to solve problems. So, my 25-year career has prepared me for that exact job.”

Say what? Making money for Big Tech enabled Costa to relate to people struggling with bills, public safety concerns, and housing?

Here’s how Saka responded to the same question: “I’m cut from the same cloth. I am someone who overcame the foster care system, public housing, free and reduced lunch. I know what it’s like to be down on your luck. I come at it from personal and community experience.”

A Delridge resident, Saka lived in foster care. He later joined the U.S. Air Force and earned college and law degrees under the G.I. Bill. In the last few years, Saka served on government commissions to find a new Seattle police chief, redraw Metropolitan King County Council districts and review the King County Charter.

Saka is the real deal who understands how government policies impact peoples’ lives. Costa doesn’t have a clue.

When discussing 2020’s defund-the-police movement, Costa said in a debate that it was popular at the time and deserved a supportive ear from the council. The council voted 7-2 to get behind a proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars.

Saka had a different perspective: “As a Black man, I’ve experienced what bad policing looks like, which is how I know we need better policing. That defund vote — there were no Blacks on the council by the way, who voted on that — was supposed to benefit me and people from Black and brown communities. It didn’t benefit Black and brown communities. It failed all of us.”

Voters in West Seattle, South Park, Pioneer Square and Sodo ought to note the differences and elect Saka to represent them on the City Council. As a leader and a listener, Saka will make practical decisions to make positive differences in people’s lives.