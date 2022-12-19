Not many folks outside of Department of Energy circles, especially from Western Washington, know the name of Mike Lawrence, who died earlier this month after an illness. But the brave vision and actions of the former federal official well served the state and the community near the Hanford nuclear reservation in southeastern Washington.

In the late 1980s, Lawrence, DOE’s Hanford site manager from 1984-90, and Chris Gregoire, then the state’s ecology director, negotiated a landmark plan to clean up nearly 50 years of nuclear defense waste production. It was a mess, contaminated nuclear plants, other facilities and a hodgepodge of large and small radioactive detritus. Miles and miles of it. A big job. And they didn’t even know much about the leaking waste storage tanks back then.

As the federal government ended Hanford’s defense production mission, the focus shifted to cleanup at the 586-square-mile site. Neighboring Tri-Cities was a community that had served its nation admirably and with some sacrifice during World War II and the Cold War. Naturally, the feds and the state’s interests could collide.

Lawrence was a remarkable partner, says Gregoire, who would go on to be governor.

“When we sat down, we were talking about what was good for the Tri-Cities and what the country owed the community,” Gregoire remembered. They settled on creating conditions for the community to became a global hub for science and technology that could drive cleanup.

Together, their staffs and the federal Environmental Protection Agency crafted what was called the Tri-Party Agreement. Signed in 1989, the agreement laid out timelines for cleanup including construction of a waste vitrification plant that was to turn radioactive waste into stable glass logs by 2007. That plant is still not built, but Gregoire notes that progress has been made and the agreement framework established timelines with which the state can hold the DOE accountable.

Advertising

Gerry Pollet, the executive director of Heart of America Northwest, a Hanford watchdog group that played a role in proposing the timeline, also remembers Lawrence as a constructive force in setting the tone for Hanford cleanup: “Mike was a man of his word.”

Now a state representative, Pollet’s activism around Hanford continues. While cleanup will take much longer than the original timeline, Pollet says, the pact’s enforceable deadlines continue to pay dividends.

Gregoire sensed that Lawrence was going out on a limb with this first-of-its kind federal agreement with a state, the likes of which have never been negotiated for another DOE site.

“That’s how far out-front it was and how unique,” she said. “We would not have that agreement but for Mike.”

After leaving DOE in 1990, his leadership in nuclear policy continued, including working for the U.S. State Department in Vienna as nuclear policy counselor and later as a key leader at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Mike Lawrence was the right manager at the right time who valued the state and Tri-City community enough to do right by both.