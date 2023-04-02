The Seattle City Council has proposed capping late fees for renters at $10 a month. The approach could hurt landlords with one or two rental units and do little, if anything, to help renters. The plan essentially would dangle a life vest in front of renters who are financially treading water. The catch is, this $10-life vest is full of holes.

A better solution would be to create a cap that is fair to all. A cap based on a small percentage of a tenant’s rent, between 1% to 3%, would serve as an incentive for renters to pay on time, yet not gouge those who are struggling to pay on time.

Kenmore and Redmond capped rental late fees at 1.5% last year.

Some lawmakers attempted to create a statewide cap of $75 in the Legislature this year but it failed.

In Seattle, the proposed late-fee cap, floated by Councilmember Kshama Sawant, benefits the wealthier renter. Council members love to toss about the word “equity,” but there is no equity in a scenario where a renter of a swanky $3,000 apartment pays the same late fee as someone struggling to pay $900 for a studio apartment.

The city has rules governing rental policies designed to protect renters, landlords and the public’s health. The temporary rules based on the COVID-19 emergency helped provide security during an economic downturn.

This latest proposal, however, is more political statement than sound policy. A $10 fee is neither an incentive nor penalty. It is not rooted in the reality of the rental housing market, nor is it based on any analysis as to why people fall behind in rent. It should be rejected by the Seattle City Council in favor of a fee structure based on a renter’s ability to pay.