Last month, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority presented a draft five-year plan to reduce the number of those living unsheltered.

The price tag: a whopping $8.4 billion in new one-time capital costs over five years and between $1.7 billion and $3.4 billion in additional annual operating costs.

Now that local elected officials and taxpayers have picked their collective jaws off the floor, the next questions should be: How much should the RHA really spend? What can be done next year, and the year after that, with realistic revenues?

To put the RHA’s draft plan in perspective, compare it to the total budgets of the RHA’s largest financial contributors. King County’s two-year budget is $16.2 billion for all government operations. Seattle’s 2023-2024 budget is $7.4 billion.

The RHA’s current budget totals $253.3 million, with money from Seattle, King County, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Washington Department of Commerce and private foundations.

With its five-year plan, RHA went big. There is emergency housing, recuperative housing, recovery housing, permanent supportive housing, shared housing and homeless-targeted affordable housing, not to mention RV lots and rental subsidies.

Homelessness is a multidimensional challenge that cannot be solved without including mental health and substance-use services. RHA’s proposal takes all that into account, but the ask of taxpayers is enormous.

“I don’t see a realistic pathway. I just simply don’t,” Metropolitan King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove said in a meeting with the editorial board. “So it becomes, how do we best target the resources we have and how do we balance that?”

A spokesman for Mayor Bruce Harrell said there was more work to be done: “For budget estimates included in the five-year proposal, we look forward to better understanding how existing investments will be applied and how we can unite support from local, state and federal governments — along with private and philanthropic sources — to realistically meet budget expectations and advance solutions that drive tangible positive impact.”

The public comment period on the plan is closed. The RHA is now reviewing all the feedback and grouping it into themes to provide to both the Implementation Board and the Governing Committee, which oversee the organization. “We are making some changes in response to feedback from the public and from both boards,” said Anne Martens, RHA senior director of external affairs and communications.

Everyone who pays taxes and cares about homelessness should closely follow this process. At its core, the RHA must determine how much it can spend to achieve the greatest outcomes. Without more federal help, this challenge will not be completely solved.

Squeezing value from every public dollar must be Job One.

The RHA boards may vote on the final five-year plan in April.