The appalling lack of accountability that enabled the alleged misuse of nearly $500,000 in public tax dollars by an obscure King County government agency requires immediate reforms. As outlined by the state auditor’s office, the lack of oversight for King County Drainage District No. 5 is symptomatic of a much larger problem Washington must confront.

The alleged systematic fraud by former drainage commissioner Allan Thomas, which has been referred to King County prosecutors, slipped through the cracks of governmental oversight for nearly seven years. This illustrates a glaring structural problem that must be addressed, as does a companion report from the auditor’s office identifying the drainage district to be among 40 government bodies that have eluded required oversight in recent years.

Thomas escaped scrutiny in part through the mundane nature of his special purpose taxing district. The district receives about $75,000 a year in King County tax revenues to ensure stormwater doesn’t flood 756 properties around Enumclaw by clearing obstructions from ditches and streams. It took a city attorney going to police in 2017 with a complaint to expose what effective state and county oversight should have caught years earlier.

The state auditor’s listing of “unauditable” agencies carries no punitive teeth beyond public shaming. The agencies mostly are maintenance and utility districts whose commissioners shrug off sending required filings to Olympia. The theory seems to be that the public can vote out the unresponsive and irresponsible. However, governmental authority is parceled out among a series of overlapping districts for conservation, sewage, water, fire protection and the like. This Balkanization has created more than 100 special taxing districts in King County alone and an estimated 1,500-plus statewide, and fosters a bureaucratic obscurity that can conceal bad behavior.

Do you have something to say? Share your opinion by sending a Letter to the Editor. Email letters@seattletimes.com and please include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.

More than 100 of these special-purpose districts also are allowed to run their own elections on whatever schedules sitting commissioners desire. In King County Drainage District No. 5, Thomas went from the 1980s to earlier this year without appearing on a ballot, according to a KING5 report.

The Metropolitan King County Council has acted appropriately in considering an overhaul of how special districts are allowed to control elections and money. The county’s concerns are hardly unique, however. The failure of oversight is statewide, which will require a state-level reform to create meaningful accountability where today there is little.