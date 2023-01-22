The all too familiar signs of Seattle and King County’s homeless population remain on stark display to those who drive Interstate 5, visit or work downtown or rely on public transportation.

But less noticeable evidence can be found at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which recorded the deaths of 310 people experiencing homelessness in 2022.

Their faces may have been covered by unkempt hair, their bodies hidden by cardboard or tents, but each were someone’s son or daughter, likely somebody’s brother or sister, and maybe a mother or father.

Indeed, homelessness has many faces and names. As Seattle and King County work to find shelter for all, government must do more as winter settles in to address the acute medical needs of those living on our streets.

What should we make of 310 people — nearly a person every day — dying homeless on the streets of a city and county that spend tens of millions of dollars a year on finding shelter and services for those without either?

To be sure, the millions of public and private dollars, and just as many work and volunteer hours, have produced some success and lives saved. But with every success there seems to be a startling and grim reminder that we’re nowhere near where we need to be.

The 310 deaths are a record number for King County, and it’s assumed that the true number is even greater since the Medical Examiner’s Office only investigates sudden deaths and those by unexpected or unnatural causes. Factor homicide into the mix and the number surely rises.

Some point to the opioid and now fentanyl crisis, a drug epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives in King County. In fact, Public Health King County Seattle reports the county experienced an average of 17 deaths a week last year due to overdose.

Some may say a failure to adequately address mental health is to blame for the record deaths. Whether opioids, mental illness, homicide, long-term exposure to the elements, they are all factors that contributed to 310 people who perished while unhoused. Closer collaboration between the city, county and King County Regional Homelessness Authority, and continued pressure by advocates and all who care, is what is needed to keep 2023 from being another record-breaking year.