It’s traditional to think of the day after Thanksgiving as a peak moment for American consumers, and for businesses. But the back-to-school season is gaining as an economy of its own. All told, parents and caregivers expect to spend an unheard of $41.5 billion on school supplies this year to get their children ready — a record, according to consumer analysts.

Boil that total down to a per-family cost, and the numbers are still frighteningly large. The National Retail Federation, which surveyed 7,843 school-supply shoppers in July, reports that families with children in elementary, middle or high school anticipate spending an average of $890 to set their kids up for class. That’s about $25 more than families spent last year.

Portable computers and other electronics, now mandatory for learning, are a major driver behind these soaring figures, a notion that would have been inconceivable at the dawn of the computer age in 1980. At the time, only 70% of Washington students completed high school.

The delivery of education may be vastly changed, but household budgets are still the same old juggling act. And for those families operating with little to no margin for extra expenses, the annual bill for school supplies is a daunting prospect.

For 24 years, three Puget Sound organizations have jumped in to help cover those costs by providing backpacks, school supplies and back-to-school gift cards to families in need.

The money comes from readers of The Seattle Times who donate to the newspaper’s annual school-supply fundraising drive. Every penny collected goes to Hopelink, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, which purchase the backpacks and stuff them full of pens, notebooks, glue, rulers, hand sanitizer — and, for older students, scientific calculators.

This year’s drive began in July and has so far collected about $80,000 from 385 generous people. You still have time to count yourself among them. The fundraising drive runs through Labor Day.

The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com. The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in Need, a registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.