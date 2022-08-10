The handwritten notes that accompany readers’ donations are as varied as the people who write them. They’re one of the highlights of the editorial board’s annual school-supply drive.

Some are retired teachers who know the challenges of trying to provide quality education with inadequate resources. Others are parents who want all children to have the supplies they need to succeed. Still others are grandparents, aunts, uncles and neighbors who remember struggling to afford school supplies and want to help today’s students.

“No child should go to school without the necessary supplies,” reads one note accompanying a $100 donation.

“Carry on — God bless. Our students need these items,” wrote a former school nurse from Kent.

“I’m a retired schoolteacher from Missouri visiting family,” wrote another. “I read about your drive in the paper.”

The Seattle Times editorial board has organized the annual school-supply drive since 1999. But it is our generous readers who deserve gratitude and thanks. Over the years, they’ve donated well over $1 million to ensure students in King and Snohomish counties enter classrooms each fall with the tools they need to learn.

Advertising

“As a retired SPS teacher in many of our city’s elementary schools, my heart goes out to the efforts of all staff, and especially during the pandemic,” reads one note accompanying a $300 donation.

“Without education, there can be no democracy,” wrote a Seattle man, adding that since he had a limited income, his contribution was “minimal.”

But any amount, whether $5 or $5,000, is gratefully received.

Every penny of readers’ donations is distributed to the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and Hopelink. These community partners use the funds to buy school supplies and backpacks in bulk.

Please join our generous donors in helping nurture a strong and educated community.

The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need, a registered 501(c) (3) Charitable Organization. Donations of every amount are greatly appreciated. The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111. Email questions to ffn@seattletimes.co