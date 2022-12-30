Happy New Year!

As we finish up another rough year in a string of them, New Year’s Day is always a good time to take stock and look ahead.

The pandemic that came barreling into our lives nearly three years ago continues to bedevil public health and individuals, particularly the most vulnerable. While mask mandates are generally a thing of the past, many Washington public health officials are urging people to resume wearing them indoors, not just to protect against COVID-19 but also the flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

The economy is recovering in fits and starts but with widespread tech layoffs in recent weeks. Inflation and prices are still too high.

The U.S., along with other Western allies, is strongly supporting Ukraine in its defensive war against Russian aggression. The House Jan. 6 Committee just referred President Donald Trump and some associates to the U.S. Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

That’s a lot — and only a partial list.

But, today, let’s shake off the gloom and doom of these ongoing challenges.

For the seventh year, The Seattle Times editorial board invited readers to do a little dreaming about the new year. We asked them to submit headlines they would like to see in 2023.

Advertising

One-hundred-and-thirty individual readers submitted 203 headlines (readers could submit up to two headlines each), and our staff members enjoyed sorting through them and voting for our favorites. Here are the top headlines, presented as the cellphone alerts that news junkies know all too well. The top three will receive Seattle Times swag.

By a unanimous vote, the top headline, with a nod to retiring Seattle Storm star Sue Bird’s staying power, was authored by Darcy Hilby of Burien. Tied for second were Cheryl Moore of Olympia and Deborah Fields of Blaine.

Happy New Year. Here’s hoping 2023 brings a more peaceful, prosperous and safer world.

A list of the editorial board’s favorite contest entries:

— Sue Bird chosen to be main subject in UW anti-aging study, Darcy Hilby, Burien

— Musk ado about nothing: Twitter folds, Cheryl Moore, Olympia

— In a rare outbreak of sanity, 2023 passes without a single mass shooting in the U.S., Deborah Fields, Blaine

— Trump, Musk and Kanye enter Trappist monastery, take vow of silence, Dean Smith, Bellevue

Advertising

— Seattle Mariners are in the World Series for the first time, Harry Steffens, Federal Way

— Putin repents, recalls military and pays reparations, Claudia Kelley, Seattle

— Bulletproof federal ban on assault weapons enacted, Sara Stamey, Seattle

— Climate change fixed — and salmon tastes better, Morgan Bloomer, Brier

— Freedom to the people: Russian forces exit Ukraine, John Williams, Seattle

— U.S. exchanges Trump for Paul Whelan, Sarah Westervelt, Seattle

— New Republican motto: Reason not treason, Diane Reeves, Seattle

— Brain science advances lead to new treatments for mental illness, addiction and dementia, Bill Budd, Port Orchard

— Sea stars see startling recovery, Justin Kalm, Renton

— Seattle City Council commits to public safety, John Prueitt, Seattle

— Moderate Republicans want Cheney for president in 2024, Brent Begalka, Renton

— Motorists resume using turn signals, driving courteously again; road rage incidents plummet, Robert F. Smith, Lake Stevens