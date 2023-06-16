Here are excerpts from the June 13 Times editorial board interview with Mayor Bruce Harrell on public drug use and possession laws.

On believing the Seattle City Council would vote on June 6 to approve an ordinance prohibiting public drug use and possession, relying on City Council members with reputations that the editorial board termed “not solid” on following through with their previously stated positions: We were quite confident it would pass. … We were literally in our office strategizing how we deal with the 5-4 vote (the ordinance passes over the objection of activists and others). I asked the question, are the votes solid? The votes were supposed to be solid. So, that’s OK. I’ll take the hits. That’s just what happened. Perhaps you would have me give “not solid” council members political protection. I have a whole city to run, by the way, OK? So giving “not solid” council members protection on what they should do anyway — I didn’t sign up for that.

On why more data on the number of drug users is important: There’s not a baseline understanding of the problem we’re trying to solve. … I’m saying that when you and I walk downtown, which is our economic core, how many people are using drugs in the open air market? How many people are selling drugs? What is the drug? How do we quantify with data the drug issue, the drug problem we’re trying to solve. We have anecdotal information. So in the next month, that’s what we’re going to figure out.

On who would potentially be arrested under new city laws on public drug use: I don’t think people should be using drugs where people have a right to shop. Bus stops. Now what about this scenario? And no one asked me about this. Someone is just in an alley minding their own business using drugs. Two people are huddled around tinfoil. Officer sees them. What should the officer do then? That’s going to be addressed in the ordinance. I want to get my officers’ directive on what they should do, what I’m requiring them to do. Because I don’t want my officers to just walk past and ignore that person. I don’t have the answer yet. But I’ll have the answer in a couple of weeks. … Trust me, this will be controversial. This will be tough work in the next several weeks. But I don’t want them to do nothing.

On getting the city council to again take up and, this time, pass an ordinance on public drug use: I know how to count votes. I know how to secure my votes. Again, my job is not to whip votes for ‘not solid’ council members. But I’m pretty good at passing legislation that can meet needs.