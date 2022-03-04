Badly needed help for Washington’s roads, ferries and transit is tantalizingly close to reality.

The passage of an infrastructure package by the House Tuesday, following Senate approval, almost ranks as a tremendous achievement. But hold off on the laurels. Washington’s businesses and residents need lawmakers to make the necessary hard compromises to pull this deal to completion.

That ought to begin with a basic bipartisan acknowledgment that state infrastructure will further suffer if transportation projects are punted again, seven years after the last transportation package passed. This year’s version, “Move Ahead Washington,” could slip into a legislative abyss if a conference committee cannot resolve differences between the House- and Senate-passed bills. This stage provides a fine opportunity for bipartisan problem-solving to get the proposal, written and voted through the Legislature by its Democratic majorities with scant Republican influence, into road-worthy shape.

The 16-year proposal was designed to pump $16.8 billion into maintenance, new projects, transit access and finishing the 2015 project’s state highway projects — including commerce-crucial gateway roads for the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

When leaders of Oregon, Idaho and Alaska threatened retribution for a proposed tax on motor fuel exported to other states, House leaders backed down, removing the half-baked proposal and creating a funding gap. The Senate version had relied on an expected $2 billion from the fuel tax over the 16-year term. The House version substituted in a raid on the public works account, usually set-aside money for local infrastructure, for about 75% of the sum. Statewide needs have a strong case for being higher priority, even if that’s a cut city and county projects will feel if the Senate accepts the switcheroo.

The proposal is far from perfect. It does not do enough to close the gap on maintaining the state’s existing infrastructure, for one. And it leans heavily on fee increases even though state revenue surpluses have swollen general-fund coffers. But the need it aims toward is undeniable.

A broad cross-section of leading businesses, including Amazon and Microsoft, as well as labor unions have ardently supported the transportation package from early on. Leaders of both political parties should see it through. If a project trim, or a nimble financing move that diverts surplus funds from other state resources, can solve the transportation package’s last-mile challenge, that path should be explored.

Infrastructure projects offer bankable return on investment, from family-wage construction jobs to better mobility, which produces employment and commercial opportunities. The proposal’s four new state ferries are big-ticket items that benefit shipbuilders, island residents and ship crews. Those ferries are to be hybrid-electric, aiding the quest to cut transportation emissions — as would the conversion of two existing diesel-powered ferries. Likewise, the agricultural trade and port business would increase with better trucking linkages and a Palouse River and Coulee City Railroad that can fully move freight faster than 10 miles per hour.

That’s the future the entire state ought to be working toward, after too many years of punting good ideas in search of policy perfection. Long-term infrastructure improvement should wait no longer.