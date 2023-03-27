As crews continue to assess the diesel spill on the Swinomish Reservation, it must be acknowledged that the tribe’s history and culture is tied to the water and soil now being tested for contamination. Simultaneously, that history, along with a history of government and corporate aggression toward Indigenous people, is being tested in a federal court in Seattle.

The March 16 derailment that spilled 3,100 gallons of diesel was just one of the roughly 1,200 that occur yearly in the U.S.

As rail traffic continues to increase, more needs to be done to help safeguard our natural resources from chemical spills, like the Norfolk Southern derailment last month in East Palestine, Ohio, involving 38 cars.

Federal lawmakers are proposing the Railway Safety Act to address safety. The bipartisan bill was discussed last week in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, chaired by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

The Railway Safety Act would, among other things:

∙ Require rail carriers to provide advance notification and information to state emergency response officials about what they are transporting,

∙ Create requirements to prevent blocked railroad crossings,

∙ Lessen derailment risks with rules for train sizes and weight.

“We’re not going to take profits over safety” when it comes to rail transportation, Cantwell told the CEO of Norfolk Southern Wednesday. She pointed out the company has decreased its workforce over the last five years. Cantwell proposed similar regulations in railroad transit in the Crude-By-Rail Safety Act eight years ago this week, but that legislation died.

Advertising

Meanwhile, in Olympia, Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos sponsored a bill that would have limited the length of trains to 7,500 feet, but allowed up to 10,000 feet with permission from the state Utilities and Transportation Commission. The bill died just days before the derailment after lawmakers listened to the opinions of BNSF officials and others.

This month in Seattle, the Swinomish are continuing a decades-old fight with BNSF over an easement agreement.

In 1991, the tribe entered into an agreement with BNSF granting the company easement permission along tracks — built nearly a century earlier without the tribe’s permission — through the reservation. The tribe limited such transit to one eastern bound and one western bound train of 25 cars or less each day. By 2012, six 100-car trains were running without consent of the tribe. In 2015 the tribe sued BNSF, alleging breach of contract and after years of legal maneuvering, the case is now in federal court.

The spill on tribal land is symbolic of how government has treated tribes over the centuries. Breach of contracts, and disrespect of water and land have been the centuries-long narrative.

The Federal Railroad Administration said the derailment was caused in part by a safety device embedded in the track, as first reported by KUOW. The Environmental Protection Agency, lawmakers and BNSF must work with the tribe to figure out what needs to be done to prevent another mishap.