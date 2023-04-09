State and federal governments recently have focused on ways to make the nation’s railways safer after a series of derailments, from East Palestine, Ohio, to Swinomish, left communities concerned about their own safety.

One way Washington lawmakers can help the situation is by passing ESSB 5267, currently in the House Rules Committee.

The bill would, among other things, prohibit railroad carriers from firing, suspending, demoting or otherwise disciplining employees for taking unpaid days off. As it is now, railroad workers do not have immediate access to paid sick leave.

Railroad workers are an essential part of the U.S. economy, that was evident in December when a near strike by rail line workers prompted Congress to force the railroad unions to accept a contract offer. Their importance was also evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when the nation’s supply chain was disrupted.

Rail employees work schedules and rules are unlike any other industry.

Under the bill, if rail workers are absent for more than five consecutive days their employer can require a doctor’s note in order to avoid discipline. But taking up to four days unpaid still exposes workers to discipline for time missed.

Since the state can’t supersede federal law, state Sen. Patty Kuderer, the lead sponsor of the bill, approached the issue as a public safety one. The workers also don’t work regular hours, meaning some work more than 10 straight days. Should ESSB 5267 pass, Washington would become the first state to protect railroad workers from retaliation from their employers.

This bill will ensure employees are not subject to retaliation when they get sick or have to care for a family member who is sick. This has led to employees risking their health and others by working while sick.

Under the bill, a railroad carrier may not dismiss, suspend, lay off or demote an employee for unpaid absences if:

• The employee completed three consecutive months of continuous employment with the railroad;

• No period of unpaid absence exceeded consecutive 15 days;

• The total number of unpaid absences taken, including railroad employer paid sick leave, is less than 91 days in the current calendar year.

In the late 1990s railroad companies started imposing attendance policies on workers, and in recent years, companies started reducing the number of employees as a cost-cutting measure. The mixture could make for unsafe conditions for workers, and in turn, the public. The bill would give workers some protection in their livelihood, and by extension, help protect Washington’s communities.