The Environmental Protection Agency might finally drive a stake through the heart of the Pebble Mine proposed for land on Alaska’s Bristol Bay. Let’s hope it succeeds. We’ve been here before, but every time the mine appears doomed, it rises like the undead monster that it is.

The owners and investors behind the Pebble Mine want to dig up copper, gold and molybdenum. It would, no doubt, make them wealthy beyond the dreams of avarice.

That wealth would come at a tremendous cost to everyone else, though. The project would despoil a mostly pristine wilderness area. It would be huge, encompassing 308 square miles. More than 80 miles of roads would crisscross the landscape around a giant hole in the ground. It would need a 165-mile methane pipeline and a gas-to-electricity power plant. Waste ponds would hold mining byproducts, some of them toxic.

The project’s backers insist they can protect the environment. Count us skeptical after America has seen so many other industrial projects and accidents ruin ecosystems and threaten communities.

Bristol Bay and the waterways around it are the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery and spawning grounds. More than 34 million sockeye return annually. That includes sockeye caught in the waters off Washington and Oregon. The fishing industry and 15,000 fishing jobs are inextricably linked to the health of Bristol Bay, which the EPA calls “an area of unparalleled ecological value.”

Opposition to the Pebble Mine has remained strong for more than a decade. The local community voted against it. The Obama administration wanted to extend EPA protections, but backers ran out the clock in court. Even the Trump administration came out against the project, having the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deny it a permit.

The project has lost the public relations battle, too. Secretly recorded conversations with Pebble Mine executives revealed that the project would be even bigger than they’d publicly admitted. The executives bragged that they had a direct line to the Trump White House — kept secret through a third party. They had access to Alaska’s governor, the state’s senators and other lawmakers. They had raw political power and weren’t being honest. Washington’s U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell called for a Justice Department investigation.

Yet the proposal survived.

Last week, the EPA’s Pacific Northwest regional administrator formally recommended vetoing Pebble Mine under the Clean Water Act. That could happen as soon as February. The White House is on board with stopping the mine.

But will it be enough? A lawsuit surely will follow. There’s too much money at stake for the project’s backers not to deploy legal necromancy to save it. They might just try to ride out the Biden administration with hopes that a friendlier president or Congress will arrive after the 2024 election.

We hope that the EPA delivers in the coming months, but if it doesn’t, the public must continue to fight. There’s too much at stake. Where’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer when we need her?