Even as the Northwest Seaport Alliance continues to deal with pandemic challenges and the supply chain crunch, the partnership between the ports of Seattle and Tacoma begins the year with much to celebrate.

Container traffic is up, bulk cargo broke records, cruise activity is returning to normal and after years of development and construction, Terminal 5 has reopened for business. This is good for Washington, which benefits from the more than 58,000 family wage jobs and $12.4 billion in economic impact that the region’s marine cargo operations support.

That success is not accidental, nor is it guaranteed without continued good stewardship by port officials — as well as local, state and federal support — to remain a viable option in the global trade network.

A clear example of the benefit of smart investment to remain competitive is Terminal 5. If you were out by the water last week you may have spotted a massive container ship being unloaded near West Seattle. At 1,200 feet long, just 10 feet shorter than two Space Needles, the MSC Virgo is the second largest vessel to ever call on a local gateway.

These colossal cargo ships will become a more common sight in the region. Both as the industry continues to shift to larger vessels and thanks to increased capacity at Terminal 5, which now features some of the largest maritime shipping cranes on the West Coast.

This keeps the region in the same league as its competitors, which include not only ports in British Columbia and California, but also ports in the Gulf of Mexico and the East Coast after the widening of the Panama Canal in 2016, said John Wolfe, CEO of the Northwest Seaport Alliance.

“T5 is great, but we can’t sit and rest on our laurels,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to compete each and every day because that’s what our competition is doing.”

Remaining competitive doesn’t stop at having increased capacity; it also means being at the forefront of environmental and sustainability efforts, equity and diversity initiatives and workforce development. The Port of Seattle was the first port authority in the country to establish an office of equity, diversity and inclusion, and has focused on maritime career pathways through initiatives such as Maritime High School.

On the environmental front, the alliance has adopted the Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy, which seeks to phase out seaport-related emissions by 2050 or sooner through electrification of vehicles and equipment. The ports are set to benefit from federal infrastructure spending and are identifying ways to take advantage of additional competitive federal funds.

“We are looking at every way that we can get federal support to accelerate the timelines on those projects,” said Seattle Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins. “We’re also working with the state government on the types of renewable fuels that can be used for heavy transport.”

The region’s ports deserve that kind of attention. They are a major economic driver for the region and Seattle’s working waterfront is a vital part of the city’s economic strength. It’s important to celebrate recent accomplishments but also to keep both eyes on the future.