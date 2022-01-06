As an institution with a hierarchical command structure, the Seattle Police Department needs greater accountability and leadership from the top of the pyramid: the mayor.

The recent Office of Police Accountability report on a disinformation campaign hatched by police commanders without the knowledge of then-Police Chief Carmen Best during the 2020 unrest on Capitol Hill underscores what can go wrong.

Best, a mayoral appointee, also claims she was not aware of orders to evacuate the East Precinct on June 8, 2020.

There is a pattern here. If Seattle is to regain trust in its officers, the buck-passing and freelance decision-making among command staff needs to stop. That direction must be set by the mayor, who appoints and manages the police chief.

The OPA determined that, just after the East Precinct abandonment, officers worsened public safety, increased tensions and fractured public trust by making bogus radio references to marauding Proud Boys, a far-right group with a reputation for street violence.

The intent, police officials told OPA, was to divert protesters’ attention and to deceive them into believing more officers were on the street than what the department was actually able to deploy.

The OPA case summary doesn’t name any of the people involved, but the Times cited Bryan Grenon, who was captain of the East Precinct at the time and has since left, as the person who conceived the idea.

Grenon said he didn’t seek approval from Best or the Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations before launching the misinformation effort. The OPA report cites officers who were involved in the fake broadcasts say they mistakenly believed the effort was approved by the chain of command.

Best told the OPA that she was not aware of any misinformation campaign, let alone one involving the Proud Boys. “She said she would have expected to know about it, particularly if it was used during the demonstrations,” according to the OPA’s summary.

That Grenon is a Brigadier General in the Washington Army National Guard raises concerns about the militarization of police. Particularly troubling are his references to “a very real threat of ambush, and assault on the officers” in explaining his actions. Although police were undoubtedly subject to crowd violence during the 2020 unrest, the protests took place in the streets of Seattle, not some foreign battle zone. This is why civilian oversight and leadership matter.

Kudos to Matt Watson, an activist known as “Spek,” and Converge Media journalist Omari Salisbury, for doggedly pursuing the story. Without their insistence for evidence backing up SPD’s radio transmissions, the OPA might have missed this important incident amid the flurry of complaints, investigations and litigation following the 2020 protests.

Mayor Bruce Harrell had the right response when he said: “We simply cannot have a chief or command staff claim that they are unaware of such critical tactical decisions.”

With Adrian Diaz now serving as interim chief, it is up to Harrell to name a permanent SPD leader who will instill a culture of open communication, transparency and accountability.

Never again should Seattleites settle for the excuse “I didn’t know anything about this” from either the mayor or city’s top law enforcement officer.