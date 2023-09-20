The Seattle City Council’s vote on a public drug use and possession ordinance is finally over. In the middle of this campaign season, debate about substance use and public safety continues and matters more than ever.

On Tuesday, the City Council decided 6-3 to allow the City Attorney’s Office to pursue gross misdemeanor charges for open consumption of drugs, capping a tortuous deliberative process that lasted months.

The ordinance adopts state legislation that centers treatment and emphasizes alternatives to arrest and incarceration.

However, there are many unanswered questions. Mayor Bruce Harrell has yet to unveil an Executive Order and Seattle Police Department policies that spell out how the laws will be enforced in the real world. Whether it amounts to more people in treatment and less chaos in the streets remains to be seen.

Notably, Teresa Mosqueda and Tammy Morales voted against the final bill. Morales wants to be reelected to the council, representing District 2 in South Seattle. Mosqueda is seeking the District 8 seat on the Metropolitan King County Council. The third “no” vote belonged to Kshama Sawant, who is retiring.

Morales’ opponent, community activist Tanya Woo, spoke out in favor of the drug use legislation. So did Rob Saka, who is seeking election in District 1, representing West Seattle.

Both these candidates and those on the council who approved the bill rightly acknowledge the need for the city to act. Not passing the ordinance would send a signal that Seattle city government is simply not up to the task of confronting the terrible public health and safety threat of rising fentanyl deaths.

Reverberations from the vote continue across City Council races. In District 4 in Northeast Seattle, extremist candidate Ron Davis said he opposed any enforcement legislation against open drug use and drug dealing, which wasn’t even part of the ordinance. His opponent, Maritza Rivera, called him out, contending his position was “beyond reckless.”

The 14 candidates for Seattle City Council often sound alike, even when talking about public safety. Residents should carefully follow what they say and believe about the drug use ordinance. It is a powerful test to see how they line up with the opinions of constituents they hope to represent.