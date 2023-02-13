The best way to assure generational wealth in America is through homeownership. It’s still considered the American dream.

But for many Black people in Washington, that’s a dream that faded. The same can be said for other people of color, though gains have been made over the past 60 years.

Now Washington’s Legislature is trying to close the homeownership gap between white people and people of color with the proposed Covenant Homeownership Act. Primarily sponsored by Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, with more than 40 co-sponsors, House Bill 1474 calls for the creation of an account that would assist eligible homebuyers with down payments and closing costs, a worthy goal at a time when home prices have shot beyond the reach of too many.

Up until 1968, there were hundreds of racially restrictive covenants throughout the state that forbade owners from selling their homes to some or all people of color or Jewish people, or banned people of color from living in certain neighborhoods. In preparing HB 1474, research found more than 40,000 deeds that still had racially restrictive covenant language, though they were no longer enforceable after 1968.

Under the bill, any first-time homebuyer belonging to one of the protected classes who has lived in Washington before April 1968, or their descendants, would be eligible for the loan program, provided they have an income at or below 100% of the average median income (AMI).

A few private institutions or nonprofits have created such loans, which are paid back over the life of the mortgage for those who meet income eligibility. But Rep. Taylor believes Washington would be the first state to create one that attempts to close the homeownership gap by considering legal discrimination of the past. Like similar programs, the covenant homeownership loans would be paid back with mortgage payments, or paid in full upon the sale of the home.

In most segments of the population affected by discrimination, the homeownership rate has been steadily rising. But for Black people in Washington it has not. In fact, the Black-white homeownership gap is worse today than it was in the 1960s when racial discrimination in housing was legal. The Black-white gap climbed by more than 5 percentage points between 2000 and 2019.

According to a report by the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the state Department of Commerce, the homeownership rate for white Washingtonians is 68%, as of 2019. For Black people it’s 31%, for Hispanic/Latinos it’s 45%. And for Asian American and Pacific Islanders it’s 60%.

To fund the account, a $100 fee would be added to certain document fees collected by each county auditor, such as new property deeds and titles. If approved the covenant homeownership program would be evaluated for its effectiveness and provide recommendations for any modifications or improvements.

Washington should be a leader in creating innovative strategies to achieve true equity in homeownership. That includes supporting the building of affordable housing and developing policies that address the legacy of past discriminatory practices used by local covenants. The covenant homeownership bill does just that.