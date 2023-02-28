College should be a time of growth and exploration; a time for older teens to move into adulthood.

But for too many students and their families, this time ends in sadness and stolen dreams because of hazing within fraternities and sororities, and universities that do too little to change the culture that enables it.

House Bill 1002 would do what college presidents and their boards, and Greek organizations, seemingly won’t do: instill in “big brothers” and “big sisters” the seriousness of their actions.

Currently, hazing is treated as a simple assault, which usually carries only a few weeks in jail and a fine of a few hundred dollars. That’s how justice eluded the family of Sam Martinez, who died Nov. 12, 2019, from alcohol poisoning after being hazed by some of the then-members of the Alpha Tau Omega chapter at Washington State University. Fifteen people were charged with supplying a minor with alcohol in Martinez’s death, half of whom served just one day of community service. None served more than 30 days in jail for the avoidable death of a fellow student.

That’s because, in Washington, hazing is viewed by the legal system as a mere prank. Under HB 1002, called the Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law, the penalties for hazing would increase from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor. Perpetrators could be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison and fined up to $5,000, instead of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. In cases where there is serious bodily injury, hazing would be considered a class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The statue of limitations for the class C felony is three years. Washington would join 14 other states in making hazing leading to serious injury a felony.

This change, unfortunately, is needed. Too many cases of hazing nationwide have resulted in slaps on the wrists for Greek organizations, which, by the way, aren’t the only organizations that haze students.

Lawsuits against universities and fraternities also seem not to have forced any meaningful change. Some colleges have created anti-hazing or hazing monitoring programs to address the issue. HB 1002 is needed to press home the seriousness of such assaults that go against any definition of brotherhood or sisterhood.