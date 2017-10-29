Each day, a leaking sewer system reminds Carbonado residents how the Legislature can’t get its job done. The Pierce County town is one of many rural communities suffering because the Legislature hasn’t approved a $4 billion construction budget.

Each day, a leaking sewer system reminds Carbonado residents how the Legislature can’t get its job done.

The Pierce County town of 665 people is in line for about $12 million in state money to replace its network of cracked, aging clay pipes. Work should have begun this fall.

Instead, the project is on hold while the state’s $4 billion construction budget sits in limbo amid a debate about how the Legislature should protect water rights in rural areas.

This delay is untenable. Politics is interfering with projects that affect public safety, much-needed school construction and thousands of jobs. Lawmakers and the governor should find a solution now.

A similar story is playing out in Chehalis, where the local school district is waiting on $25 million in state money to build the second half of a new elementary school complex.

With the project already two months delayed, officials worry that rising construction costs could threaten the plans local voters approved in 2015.

Lawmakers must come to grips with how their inaction on a capital budget is hurting some of the same rural areas they say they’re trying to help. GOP leaders in the state Senate have refused to pass the capital budget without a plan to address the water-rights decision known as Hirst, a court ruling they say has effectively stalled rural development in Washington state.

But rural communities like Carbonado and Chehalis are the ones that suffer most without a state capital budget. Unlike wealthy cities like Seattle or powerful institutions like the University of Washington, those cities and towns can’t dig deeper in their pockets to find money to move ahead on infrastructure projects. They need the Legislature to act now.

So do several hundred state employees whose salaries are paid using state capital dollars. A few dozen of them lost their jobs this month — the first of several waves of layoffs expected between now and March if the budget isn’t approved. State officials say the capital budget would also provide thousands of private-sector jobs throughout the state.

The lack of a capital budget even came up during Tuesday’s state Supreme Court hearing in the McCleary school-funding case, with the justices questioning whether the state can fulfill its promises to lower class sizes without new money for school construction.

Gov. Jay Inslee must call lawmakers back to Olympia for a special session as soon as possible to resolve this impasse. In turn, Senate Republicans need to let go of their demand that the Legislature approve a permanent Hirst fix before passing the capital budget. Democrats already put forth a reasonable proposal to delay the Hirst ruling for two years, an offer GOP leaders should have accepted.

The Legislature can — and should — work toward a long-term fix for the Hirst decision when it returns to Olympia for its regular session in January.

In the meantime, lawmakers must pass a capital budget, and not leave the citizens of Carbonado and Chehalis to clean up the state’s mess.