As omicron wanes, workers are heading back to offices while crime continues to plague downtown Seattle. The stakes are high for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s new Partnership for Zero.

RHA leaders and private partners predict that, through coordination, tailored outreach and smart use of data, they can house nearly all the 1,000 people believed to be living unsheltered downtown and in the Chinatown International District. It’s a good and ambitious proposal to tackle one of the toughest aspects of the emergency ⁠ — where the tricky intersection of homelessness, unmet behavioral-health needs, and criminal and anti-social activity have complicated relief efforts, frustrated neighbors and left vulnerable people at risk.

The Partnership for Zero demonstration project has earned the support of Challenge Seattle, which recommended a similar approach last summer. It will be buttressed by a $10 million gift from Ballmer Group and other major King County businesses and philanthropies.

The approach is also a test of city leaders’ and other stakeholders’ willingness to cooperate with and support the regional effort. Partnership will be essential if the region hopes to finally turn the tide on this persistent issue, but RHA CEO Marc Dones should be the final authority.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell should do his part by making good on campaign promises to stand up 1,000 new units of emergency supportive housing in the city by mid-2022 and double that figure by year’s-end. State lawmakers should help by approving rapid housing acquisition funds.

When Dones unveiled the plan to prioritize downtown Seattle last October, skeptics worried that lasering in on the heart of the city could shortchange other high-need areas. Homelessness is a regional problem — that is, after all, why the RHA was created. But by focusing first on downtown, Dones is assuring that resources won’t be spread too thinly to be effective.

Part of RHA’s plan, backed by a coalition of business and philanthropic leaders, is to hire and train people who have experienced homelessness to get to know each unsheltered person, then connect them with resources that are aligned and prioritized by a Unified Command Center. If it works, this model can be strategically expanded throughout the county.

Similar outreach efforts, most notably JustCARE and CoLEAD collaborations, which still are under contract with the city rather than transferring to the regional authority, should align themselves with the new initiative to avoid duplicating efforts or fighting over resources. As soon as is practicable, contracts for these teams, too, should transfer to the RHA.

There is little doubt that an organized, data-driven and individualized system will be more effective than the region’s previous scattershot approaches to reduce homelessness to brief, one-time occurrences. Similar coordinated efforts have yielded results in other cities, such as Bakersfield and San Diego, California. Seattle and King County stakeholders must prove that we can get it done.