When people die of overdose in permanent supportive housing, they often die alone.

That’s what officials say at Clement Place, a facility in North Seattle operated by the Downtown Emergency Service Center. Seven people lost their lives to substance use there in 2022, the most of any permanent supportive housing location in King County.

In all, 179 people died of overdoses last year who were presumed to be living in permanent supportive housing, income-restricted units, transitional housing and recovery housing, according to preliminary data from Public Health — Seattle & King County.

Tackling this alarming trend highlights difficult policy choices, often leaving neighbors and outsiders frustrated by the seeming lack of options. There are no easy ways to make this problem go away.

Permanent supportive housing is seen as a major part of reducing homelessness, offering apartments and assistance with basic living.

In 2020, the Metropolitan King County Council imposed a 0.1% sales tax to buy former hotels and build new facilities for permanent supportive housing. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced a renewal of the city’s Housing Levy that calls for $707 million for permanent supportive housing and other rental housing.

There are 100 people in Clement Place, which has two 24-hour counselors who monitor the well-being of residents and help diffuse crises. Residents are welcome to bring in guests. There are five case managers on-site, mostly during the weekday. They help with medical appointments along with housing, employment and other issues. They also connect residents with mental health and substance use treatment.

People are not evicted for consuming substances.

“All of our services are voluntary. The key piece to a housing-first approach is that people don’t have to engage in those services in order to stay here,” said Noah Fay, director of Housing Programs at DESC. “However, it is the job of our staff to assertively engage everybody on their caseload.”

If residents are evicted for substance use, they will likely go back to the streets. This is not progress. Homelessness is cited in opinion polls as the region’s greatest concern, and those experiencing it have little chance of successfully pursuing treatment.

Among the other ideas: motion detectors and oxygen sensors in rooms, although both come with privacy concerns.

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn has another approach. He said homeless individuals who are not interested in treatment should be offered congregate shelter — a bed in a non-private space — with an apartment in permanent supportive housing as an incentive to accept help.

“The question is, how hard-line do we want to be? I don’t think we’re being hard-line enough,” said Dunn. “There’s an element of tough love that’s missing from our global homeless set of solutions here in Seattle.”

Considering it can take weeks for outreach workers to persuade people to move from tents to something more stable, it is almost certain that fewer people would leave the streets for congregate shelter than permanent supportive housing.

While not directly related to overdose prevention, any conversation about Clement Place would be incomplete without including ongoing neighbor concerns. Residents have sent complaints about vandalism, drug-dealing, trash, and depressed values of nearby townhomes to Seattle City Council members. Frustration is at a high boil.

Permanent supportive housing has been touted as the best solution for those experiencing chronic homelessness. Rising alarm about overdose deaths in these facilities underscores that the work is not complete. In many ways, providing housing is the easy part. Now, regional leaders must find a way to make it safe.

To produce the best results, nothing should be off the table. But there ought to remain one constant: a sense of urgency.